 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gas prices keep climbing, approach new local record

  • 0
Gas (copy)

Customers pumped gas at an Exxon station in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond.

 File / Daniel Sangjib Min / Times-Dispatch

The average cost of gas in Virginia eclipsed a record high set in March, AAA reported Friday.

Gas prices dropped after an initial March surge that set records. But prices have again been climbing.

The Fredericksburg area has not yet reached its record high of $4.278, set on March 11 as gas prices started climbing. But it's getting close, at $4.26 on Friday.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas also hit $4.26 Friday, topping the March 11 record of $4.25.

The average price statewide has increased 11 cents in the past week, 32 cents in the past month and $1.35 in the past year, AAA reported.

The national average gas price hit $4.43 Friday, setting another AAA record. 

Diesel prices also continue to climb and break records, with the average hitting $5.56 nationally and statewide. The local average for diesel is $5.58.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New cookie bar opens in Culpeper

New cookie bar opens in Culpeper

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things—and cookies made with it, taste absolutely scrumptious!

Watch Now: Related Video

Bodo’s Corner press conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert