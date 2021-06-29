Gas prices keep rising as Fourth of July nears

The highest gas prices of the year could increase even more leading to the July Fourth weekend, but AAA Mid-Atlantic says that won’t deter record-breaking crowds from hitting the road for the holiday.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.09 on Monday, AAA reported, and the auto club said prices at the pump could jump another 5 cents this week.
Still, an estimated 43.6 million people across the U.S. are expected to drive somewhere to celebrate Independence Day, a year after COVID-19 all but canceled such large gatherings.
Gas prices have remained mostly steady for a month, with a slight decrease recently that was countered on Monday with a 2.5-cent increase, according to Gasbuddy, the fuel tracking app.
The average price for gas in Virginia stood at $2.93 Monday, 97 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA. In the Fredericksburg area, the average cost was $2.92, up 4 cents in the past month. Last year, a gallon of gas in the area cost $2.01.
“Today, 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release. “That is a stark increase over last July 4, when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
On July 4, 2014, the average price for gas peaked at $3.66. This is the first year Fourth of July prices at the pump have topped $3 a gallon since.
AAA attributed the high gas prices to eased pandemic restrictions and confidence with vaccinations, along with global oil demand spikes. Oil prices are expected to continue climbing, meaning gas prices will follow suit through the summer, according to Patrick DeHaan, Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.
“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst,” DeHaan wrote in a Monday blog. “And with hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty more catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”
