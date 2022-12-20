Germanna Community College president pitches $250 million state investment in job training

Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson recently pitched a bold, what she called necessary, quarter-billion proposal to boost job training on Virginia Community College campuses. The experienced education administrator made the case during the annual legislative forum hosted Dec. 7 by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Gullickson told those listening to the virtual event that Virginia is not ready to compete in filling current workforce demand for 300,000 skilled workers, but that a state investment of $250 million could move the bar closer.

It’s called HIRE Virginia, a job training and recruiting initiative.

State investment in workforce training in Virginia has not been up to par like in other states Gullickson has worked—Minnesota, South Dakota, Washington State and Colorado, Gullickson said.

“If you go across [Virginia], you will find very little infrastructure to do the skilled jobs we need,” she said. “At community colleges in Virginia, there is very little infrastructure to skill up the workforce,” she said, mentioning demand for heavy duty truck diesel mechanics.

“We are starting from a supreme deficit,” Gullickson added. “Virginia doesn’t have the money to do what our competition does.”

Listening in to the virtual chamber presentation were Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a representative from the office of State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Mike Webert. Culpeper’s other two current state reps, Sens. Emmet Hanger and Jill Vogel, were unable to attend the Zoom meeting, but were sent the recordings, according to chamber president Jeff Say.

Without the $250 million investment in job training, Gullickson said she knew of very little else they could do differently to help with the 300,000 job gap.

The community college president provided slides showing how the money would be used: $100 million for a modernized teaching environment, including equipment and labs with a requested match from employers, $18.6 million per year for workforce credential scholarships, $35 million to expand dual enrollment for high school students to 12,500 students in on-campus CTE, $30 million for new staff providing career placement services and an online job match portal, $40.4 million to hire 400 new advisors to support workforce training students from entry to completion, $7.2 million to address student mental health barriers through a three-year contract and $18 million to market HIRE Virginia, a statewide recruiting partnership that engages college students with employers.

Gullickson acknowledged it was a big ask to try and meet the infrastructure demands of the community and a big investment in community colleges.

“We don’t have the equipment, instructors, facilities to do the education we need,” she said. “That’s why we’re coming to you.”

Germanna already offers some workforce training and has partnerships with local industry, she said. Gov. Youngkin is emphasizing dual enrollment and workforce education at the moment, Gullickson added.

But right now compared to Minnesota and Washington State, community colleges lose money helping dual enrollment high school students, she said.

A free cybersecurity training program at Germanna offered to high schoolers is extremely popular, Gullickson mentioned, stating the local community college intends to be a work-based learning college. Every student will receive some sort of work-based experience while enrolled, she said.

Mental health must also be addressed, the college president said, stating the impacts of the pandemic on K-12 education.

“That will be with us for a long time,” Gullickson said. “We have to work with students to have a mental health mindset to conquer the barriers because they missed two years of their education.”

Freitas responded to the presentation saying he would like to see more details of the plan and that he had many questions about it.

“One of the concerns we have is $250 million is a big ask,” the local delegate said.

Freitas said he understood the need for Virginia to be more competitive in technical training. He noted concerns from constituents about an “enormous investment” the state has already made in higher education at state colleges and what is being produced from that on the other end. Freitas added he would like to see greater parity in state funding for community colleges.

Having the credentialed students start filling those needed jobs would be a measurable outcome, he said. Freitas expressed his own concern with federal forgiveness of student loan debt. Getting credentialed students could result in good jobs and the ability to pay back loans, the delegate said.

Gullickson told Freitas that Germanna grew enrollment by 15 percent during COVID and in populations not previously seen. Germanna has reinvested those tuition dollars back into the college, she said.

“I support accountability across the higher education system,” Gullickson told Freitas. “I think we will get that with the hard questions you are asking.”

The delegate responded he was not implying Germanna had not been wise with its resources, again referencing questions about Virginia state colleges and universities, many raising tuition. There’s a foregone conclusion that taxpayers should contribute more, Freitas said.

“I want to make sure that investment is producing good results,” he said.

Freitas said he was impressed with how Germanna has worked with high school students and local industry in helping to provide qualified employees.

Culpeper Town Councilman Joe Short asked if there was a relationship between Germanna and the new public high school next door at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Short said dual enrollment is a huge benefit for local skilled trades-oriented students and for families that struggle with the cost of post-high school education.

Gullickson said the Germanna Daniel Tech Center in Culpeper has a great relationship with CTEC partnering on automotive program, healthcare training and heavy equipment operation.

“We are lucky to have the CTEC in our community,” she said. “We can do more.” The ask for $250 million from the state is bold, Gullickson agreed, but said it is necessary.