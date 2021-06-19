Getting reacquainted at CulpeperFest 2021

A light breeze softened bright sun at Friday’s CulpeperFest and it seemed to whisk away worries about a fading pandemic.
Hundreds gathered to reunite with friends and check out the latest happenings, news and upcoming special events from dozens of business and community groups.
There were handshakes, hugs and free stuff around every turn of the track at Cyclone Stadium and stories galore about how people and local industry weathered COVID-19.
Face masks were virtually nonexistent as vaccinations efforts continue; about half of the local population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to VDH.
Event sponsors at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce were ecstatic to see CulpeperFest 2021 was a go in its typical start-of-summertime month and after being postponed a week by flash flooding.
“We are just pleased to be able to bring the community back together again,” said Chamber CEO Jeff Say as the event started at 4 p.m. on the day off for government employees in observance of Juneteenth.
His voice boomed from over the intercom in the football stadium, sessions from the four-hour long event broadcast over Facebook Live throughout the mild evening.
“It warms my heart to be able to see people hugging again,” Say said. “We have music outside, allowed to have music again. We are just happy to see you all again. Please get reacquainted … We are back.”
Nancy Somerville walked by herself around the track, stopping at booths offering information and lots of freebies. Most people carried cloth bags full of goodies bearing the names of businesses and nonprofits: cups and cup holders, fans, candy, chip clips, t-shirts, flying parachute toy, pens, flashlights and more.
Somerville paused with vendor Ellen Phipps to learn about Aging Together and the new Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults now available at most public libraries in the five counties for free.
“I’m so glad to see people again,” said Somerville, her face not covered with a mask.
The last 14 months or so of the pandemic was isolating, said the Culpeper resident.
“I survived it by getting a puppy!” Somerville said of her new Shetland sheepdog.
Over on the other side of the track, people gathered to observe birds of prey on display – a turkey vulture and an aplomado falcon – with Earthquest, Inc. The environmental education nonprofit founded 30 years ago in Georgia recently opened a new location in Rapidan, during the pandemic.
A turkey vulture has an extremely strong stomach acid and can eat meat infected with anthrax, rabies and e-bola, therefore helping to keep the environment clean, said operations director Robert Haynes, holding the bird on his arm. He and wife Elizabeth, who are from this area, opened the new branch of Earthquest in Culpeper County in late 2020 after working as interns in Georgia.
“We go all around the country with our birds and teach people a little bit about the environment,” he said. “It gives them a better appreciation for wildlife.”
Regulations were strict last fall in Georgia as virus cases spread and the couple considered a move.
“We just fell in love with the message and the birds and we just couldn’t leave it. We talked to the founder about could we start a Virginia branch … when COVID hit the numbers were so high we could not go out and do any programs at all. Virginia, thankfully, we were able to get out in September so we came out and started doing programs and were very well received,” said Elizabeth Haynes.
A grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative funded start-up costs and educational gigs followed at private schools, events and day camps around the area, she said. The nonprofit earthquest.org is hoping to get sponsorships to expand the birds of prey program to public schools, to which visits the past year were restricted due to COVID.
CulpeperFest vendor Sandy Combs, owner of Master’s Design Holistic Health Solutions, located on Orange Road in town, said she did not lose any clients in the past year. Many were concerned about getting access to their supplements and vitamins for continued good health, she said.
The business offered massages along the track as well as brief health assessments on an elevated cushioned bed, using pressure and stones to determine body toxins. Clients seek holistic health solutions when modern medicine fails, Combs said, and it works.
“It offers a ray of hope,” she said.
It was a tough year for many. At Services to Abused Families, both shelters remain full. A bit of good news, the nonprofit serving battered families recently broke ground on a new pet resort at one of its shelters.
This will provide space for pets to be able to come along with people fleeing violence.
Household items are always in need at SAFE like laundry detergent, toilet paper and garbage bags and can be dropped off with an appointment at the administrative offices downtown. Monetary donations are also appreciated at safejourneys.com, said Executive Director Cindy Hedges, at CulpeperFest with assistant Angie Abeijon.
Attendee Mickey Carpenter browsed booths wearing a bright, attention-attracting shirt he got off the internet. He said he was glad Culpeper Fest came back.
“I was mostly stuck at home,” Carpenter said of his pandemic experience. “I love going to special events, baseball games, but they didn’t have none of that last year. It was a different year.”
Outside of the main event in the stadium parking lot, various fire, rescue and law enforcement vehicles set up alongside other large machines. There was also a stage with music.
Longtime volunteer firefighter Junior Perryman stood by a shiny Co. 1 engine.
"A few people have stopped by, which is good," he said. "It's nice to socialize again."
