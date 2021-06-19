Getting reacquainted at CulpeperFest 2021

“We go all around the country with our birds and teach people a little bit about the environment,” he said. “It gives them a better appreciation for wildlife.”

Regulations were strict last fall in Georgia as virus cases spread and the couple considered a move.

“We just fell in love with the message and the birds and we just couldn’t leave it. We talked to the founder about could we start a Virginia branch … when COVID hit the numbers were so high we could not go out and do any programs at all. Virginia, thankfully, we were able to get out in September so we came out and started doing programs and were very well received,” said Elizabeth Haynes.

A grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative funded start-up costs and educational gigs followed at private schools, events and day camps around the area, she said. The nonprofit earthquest.org is hoping to get sponsorships to expand the birds of prey program to public schools, to which visits the past year were restricted due to COVID.

CulpeperFest vendor Sandy Combs, owner of Master’s Design Holistic Health Solutions, located on Orange Road in town, said she did not lose any clients in the past year. Many were concerned about getting access to their supplements and vitamins for continued good health, she said.