Giant urges discard of ground turkey from freezers
Giant urges discard of ground turkey from freezers

According to a news release Tuesday by the Giant Company, which also owns Martin's in Culpeper, certain packages of ground turkey purchased at its stores should be discarded.

"In response to a public health advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), The Giant Company encourages customers to discard Nature’s Promise 94% lean, 6% fat ground turkey with use by/freeze by/sell by dates of Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 3, 2021, Jan. 4, 2021, Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2021 on the front of the package," the release stated.

The Giant Company received notice from its supplier and the USDA that the products, which are now more than 90 days past their use by/freeze by/sell by dates, may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness.

These packages were likely purchased from Giant, Martin's or Giant Heirloom Markets between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2020.

Customers who purchased the impacted product should not consume it and may return it to a Giant, Martin's or Giant Heirloom Market or call Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for a full refund.

