Give and take: Culpeper County to enact meals tax, eliminates $25 vehicle license fee

Culpeper County is cooking up the legal framework to enact a meals tax for the first time in its history.

At the same time, in order to soften the perception that any new tax is a bad tax, Culpeper County—as of Tuesday—has eliminated that pesky, $25 vehicle license fee tacked onto personal property taxes each year. The fee generates nearly $800,000 annually for government coffers.

A 6 percent meals tax on food and beverages served and sold in the county, comparatively, is liberally estimated to generate some $4 million annually for Culpeper County.

The tax, mirroring the 6-cent meals tax in town, will apply to drinks and food served at an increasing number of wineries, breweries and distilleries in Culpeper as well as refreshments served at special events, catering, weddings and from food trucks.

Prepared sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs and other foods served over deli counters in the county will also get taxed.

The county meals tax would not apply in town, which has its own tax, projected to raise $5 million in the coming fiscal year.

It’s a fairly new authority granted by the state that the county can also have a meals tax without holding a referendum, County Administrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday.

He cautioned the projected first-year gain of $4 million was probably far in excess of what the county would actually collect and that they would have to wait a year to see its full effect.

Egertson reiterated the county tax would not be collected in town: “It’s not a doubling of in-town,” he said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood pointed out that adding the 6-cent state sales tax doubles it to 12 cents followed by remarks from Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, stating how important it was for the citizens to know the true advantages of a meals tax.

The tax was twice voted down in voter referendums in the 1990s. Culpeper has changed dramatically since then, Bates said. Since then, the county has indeed gained dozens of spirited agri-tourism venues growing grapes for wine and corn for whiskey, as well as beer-making, wine-making, bottling and associated ventures in presenting the finished product to tourists, visitors and local residents alike.

Bates, supporting a county meals tax, said he is looking at what is on the horizon.

“I hate paying taxes as much as anyone, but when I have a choice—this is not something that is mandatory for everybody to pay,” he said. “We’re also optimizing revenue we receive from people coming into the county.”

Bates mentioned the approved Battlefields State Park in Culpeper County as being on the horizon.

“How many thousands will that draw to this area? We need to be in line and ready to go to optimize this type of tourism,” he said. A meals tax can ease the burden on personal property taxes, he said, to take some of the burden off of county residents.

Underwood agreed the composition of Culpeper County had changed since the failed referendums. He added if constituents trusted them to lower taxes elsewhere it might be more palatable. Orange County and Spotsylvania County both collect meals taxes, Egertson confirmed.

Bates made the motion to draft the meals tax ordinance and schedule the public hearing, seconded by Underwood. The motion passed 6-1 with East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell voting no.

Immediately thereafter, the board unanimously approved elimination of the vehicle license fee that started decades ago, back when citizens paid the fee and got a sticker to put on their vehicle windshield.

“We did away with the sticker and kept the fee,” said Egertson of the tax. He said it is the single most complained about tax in the commissioner of revenue’s office.

“If we do a meals tax, this one we can do without.” He said the sticker fee revenue was removed from the coming year budget.

