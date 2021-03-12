Global healthcare AI company moving headquarters to Ashburn, creating 60 jobs

Founded in 2017 at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Zasti – Sanskrit for ‘prediction’ – developed and validated its AI platform for three years in India and the United Kingdom, where the company was headquartered until recently, according to an email Friday from CEO Zasti Krish Krishnan.

"We plan to begin hiring from April 1 onwards and we will be linked to the Loudoun jobs portal as well in the near future," he said.

Zasti will establish its headquarters in existing commercial space in Ashburn, Krishnan said.

The company brings strong environmental, social, and governance values to the nation’s healthcare, the governor's news release stated.

Zasti’s predictive analytics solutions are designed to provide early risk screening solutions to underserved communities and decarbonize healthcare. Each AI platform is based on rigorous research and validation conducted in tandem with high-pedigree academic research institutions, the release stated.