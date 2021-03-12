Global healthcare AI company moving headquarters to Ashburn, creating 60 jobs

A healthcare-focused artificial intelligence company founded in India will create 60 new jobs and invest $5.9 million to establish its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
Zasti Inc. develops innovative risk screening, predictive analytics, and climate change solutions for the healthcare industry, the release stated. The company will utilize the facility to develop and embed ZASTI© AI platforms in diagnostic devices and enterprise IT systems to ensure product quality, supply chain security, and affordability.
Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project with a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Virginia continues to push new boundaries in artificial intelligence, and we are excited to welcome a global company that is advancing both the technology and healthcare industries with its innovative platform,” said Northam said.
Virginia has the second-highest concentration of technology workers in the country, he said.
“Zasti’s Loudoun County operation will tap into the deep well of talent in the region to build on its mission of using artificial intelligence to address our most pressing challenges,” the governor said.
Founded in 2017 at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Zasti – Sanskrit for ‘prediction’ – developed and validated its AI platform for three years in India and the United Kingdom, where the company was headquartered until recently, according to an email Friday from CEO Zasti Krish Krishnan.
"We plan to begin hiring from April 1 onwards and we will be linked to the Loudoun jobs portal as well in the near future," he said.
Zasti will establish its headquarters in existing commercial space in Ashburn, Krishnan said.
The company brings strong environmental, social, and governance values to the nation’s healthcare, the governor's news release stated.
Zasti’s predictive analytics solutions are designed to provide early risk screening solutions to underserved communities and decarbonize healthcare. Each AI platform is based on rigorous research and validation conducted in tandem with high-pedigree academic research institutions, the release stated.
“Virginia represents a confluence of values given its workforce diversity, commitment to the environment, and a strong academic research setting,” Krishnan said in a statement. “It is a great place for a transformative vision-driven business like ours to thrive. Our AI platform offers valuable health risk screening and early disease detection for communities in need while creating low-carbon pathways for our stakeholders. With continued support from Loudoun County and Virginia, we hope to grow our workforce well beyond 60 jobs.”
The company posted Friday on its Facebook page: "Zasti is extremely proud to be part of the Loudoun County eco-system in Virginia. #LoudounPossible #AI #Virginia."
