GOP candidate for governor Pete Snyder campaigns in Culpeper

Entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor Pete Snyder visited Culpeper Friday, making stops at several places as he campaigns for governor of Virginia, seeking the Republican nomination.

Snyder stopped at Deli-icious, visiting with owner Gayle Coates at the Culpeper sandwich shop and sharing his ideas for supporting small businesses.

As the COVID-19 pandemic set in last spring, Snyder and his wife, who live in Charlottesville, launched the Virginia 30-Day Fund, a nonprofit with the goal of saving as many small businesses and Virginia jobs as possible by providing forgivable loans for small businesses in need. The fund inspired similar efforts not only in Virginia but across the nation as the pandemic has persisted.

Snyder took questions from Culpeper County residents at the GOP headquarters on Main Street, discussing his plan to open schools and calling for politicians to stand up to special interest groups.

In his bid for governor Snyder joins a GOP field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, former private investment firm CEO Glenn Youngkin, state Sen. Amanda Chase and former Pentagon official Sergio De La Peña.

The Republican nominee will face the winner of the June Democratic primary. The Democratic field includes former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Del. Lee Carter.