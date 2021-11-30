Greater Piedmont real estate association announces statistics for October

Even with reduced sales and listings in the Culpeper region, real estate sold dollar volume remains elevated, according to statistics compiled by Greater Piedmont Realtors for the month of October.

“Sales, pending sales and new listings remain extremely low, all three categories down by almost 20% from this time last year,” said Becky Miller, president, Greater Piedmont REALTORS® in a statement.

“What’s fascinating is that the sold dollar volume is just about the same. Even with 20% less sales, we’re still seeing the same dollar amount of properties sold. This is a statistic we’re watching closely as it factors into worries about general affordability and inflation,” Miller said.

For more information please refer to the Culpeper County real estate statistics for October compared to a year ago reflecting sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on market and new listings.

Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.