Greene County to get Firefly broadband by next spring

Firefly Fiber Broadband in August announced a $288M project to bring fiber internet to more than 36,000 businesses and homes in the area. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee announced Aug. 24 it had signed a contract with the Dept. of Housing and Community Development to launch this project in Greene and surrounding counties.

“Firefly Fiber Broadband is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Firefly offers fiber to the home internet that is faster and more reliable than cable or fixed wireless solutions.

"Fiber is future proof since nothing moves faster than the speed of light. Firefly offers gigabit speed internet with no data limits, symmetrical upload and download speeds, no contracts and introductory pricing,” said CVEC spokeswoman Melissa Gay.

Firefly has partnered with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and is currently planning to make the first connection in Stanardsville in early spring of next year.

“CVEC’s build was shortened from five years to four years and will conclude at the end of this year. There were still so many unserved households in central Virginia and many of the elected officials in neighboring counties were eager to find solutions to the digital divide,” said Gay.

Firefly saw the need and partnered with other electric utilities to make fiber a reality for other counties, she said. In response to the overwhelming need, Firefly launched RISE project to offer universal broadband coverage in 13 counties in central Virginia. Last month, Firefly made its 15,000th connection and celebrated four years in business.

“Firefly is most grateful to its partners who are making fiber construction in Greene County a reality – Greene County Board of Supervisors, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, DHCD for the grant funds, and TJPDC for serving as the lead applicant. And, of course, we are so excited to offer world-class internet to Greene County residents, some of whom will be connected for the very first time,” said Gay. register.fireflyva .com .