High cost of childcare keeping Culpeper residents out of workforce

Being able afford childcare causes the “drastic jump” in the minimum living wage people need to make to live in Culpeper County.

Comparatively, a living wage for a single adult here is $14.98/hour, he said, and it’s $21.32/hour for two adults with two kids.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Any kind of resources the state can identify to help with childcare costs would free up parents to get back to work, according to Bywaters-Baldwin.

Last year, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries helped 950 folks find decent jobs; 106 earned advanced accreditation through training and education offered through the community college system.

Anthony, a former downtown Culpeper restaurant worker, was one of them.

He lost his job during COVID when the eatery where he worked shuttered. He went on to get his commercial drivers’ license in a six-week course through Germanna.

“Anthony went from making $2.13/hour plus tips to $20.75/hour guaranteed,” Bywaters-Baldwin said, in a slide as part of his presentation entitled, “I decided to make myself essential.”