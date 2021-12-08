High cost of childcare keeping Culpeper residents out of workforce

A single parent with one child residing in Culpeper County needs to earn $31.06 per hour to make a living wage these days.
That’s the reality with the high cost of childcare, according to Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services with Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
He was one of five presenters who spoke—about the local workforce—at Wednesday morning’s Culpeper Chamber of Commerce virtual legislative forum with state lawmakers.
Other topics covered were education, economic development, healthcare and the environment.
The top 2022 legislative priority for Rappahannock Goodwill Enterprises, a nonprofit that helps people find good jobs in Culpeper, Fredericksburg and 12 counties, is helping to build a workforce that is skilled, ready and able to work, Bywaters-Baldwin told participating legislators on the Zoom call.
Being able to work means being able to afford childcare, he said. Virginia has the 10th highest childcare costs nationwide, according to Bywaters-Baldwin, costing $14,000 annually for one infant.
It’s contributing majorly to the workforce shortage nationwide, he added.
“A lot of folks have not jumped back into the workforce because of childcare,” Bywaters-Baldwin said.
Being able afford childcare causes the “drastic jump” in the minimum living wage people need to make to live in Culpeper County.
Comparatively, a living wage for a single adult here is $14.98/hour, he said, and it’s $21.32/hour for two adults with two kids.
Any kind of resources the state can identify to help with childcare costs would free up parents to get back to work, according to Bywaters-Baldwin.
Last year, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries helped 950 folks find decent jobs; 106 earned advanced accreditation through training and education offered through the community college system.
Anthony, a former downtown Culpeper restaurant worker, was one of them.
He lost his job during COVID when the eatery where he worked shuttered. He went on to get his commercial drivers’ license in a six-week course through Germanna.
“Anthony went from making $2.13/hour plus tips to $20.75/hour guaranteed,” Bywaters-Baldwin said, in a slide as part of his presentation entitled, “I decided to make myself essential.”
The No. 1 thing employers are looking for, the director of workforce services added, is a skilled workforce. It’s the main factor in deciding whether they will locate in Virginia or stay here, he said.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, asked Bywaters-Baldwin to provide a list of the best workforce training programs for which the state should provide more funding. The local delegate also asked about the rates of job placement following training.
Freitas said Virginia is not the No. 1 state to do business, as ranked this past summer by CNBC. The criteria for the ranking was changed, the local delegate said. Virginia would have dropped four places if the ranking had stayed the same, Freitas said.
Virginia is 49th in the U.S. when it comes to starting a new business, he added, due to steep costs to employers for hiring.
“It has drastically increased in the past few years,” Freitas said, vowing “to try to remove some of that red tape.”
