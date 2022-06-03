High school seniors commit to military, careers at signing day

Culpeper County Public Schools last month celebrated 46 seniors who made commitments to the military or a career at the 2022 Career and Technical Education Signing Day.

Signing Day gives students the opportunity to profess intentions for their future, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover. The event May 12 at Culpeper Technical Education Center is similar to signing days for college athletes.

Students joined parents, employers and recruiters to sign a letter outlining the expectations of each to help ensure success, representing the investment of all parties in the development of the teens' futures.

By signing the letter of intent, students agreed to graduate high school in good standing, attend school and work each day on time, pass certification tests associated with their curriculum, and continue to be a model student/employee/recruit.

Culpeper County Public Schools is proud of the success of its students in and outside of the classroom and is excited to see where their new careers take them, Hoover said.