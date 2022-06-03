 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High school seniors commit to military, careers at signing day

  • 0
CTEC signing day

Josh Moody (center) signs a letter of intent to work for AEC after graduation at CTE Signing Day May 12 with his mother Sabine Wende (left) and Zach Campbell from AEC (right). Culpeper Technical Education Center electrical teacher Sidney Trimmer (standing left) and Principal Shaun Summerscales (standing right), joined them.

 CCPS

Culpeper County Public Schools last month celebrated 46 seniors who made commitments to the military or a career at the 2022 Career and Technical Education Signing Day.

Signing Day gives students the opportunity to profess intentions for their future, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover. The event May 12 at Culpeper Technical Education Center is similar to signing days for college athletes.

Students joined parents, employers and recruiters to sign a letter outlining the expectations of each to help ensure success, representing the investment of all parties in the development of the teens' futures.

By signing the letter of intent, students agreed to graduate high school in good standing, attend school and work each day on time, pass certification tests associated with their curriculum, and continue to be a model student/employee/recruit.

Culpeper County Public Schools is proud of the success of its students in and outside of the classroom and is excited to see where their new careers take them, Hoover said.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New cookie bar opens in Culpeper

New cookie bar opens in Culpeper

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things—and cookies made with it, taste absolutely scrumptious!

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert