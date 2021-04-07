'Hike with a Historian' to open Culpeper Tourism's 2021 season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Bud and I are excited to show folks some of the main areas where the action took place, including the initial Union army attacks, the St. James Church area, Fleetwood Hill and the attack from the Union left in Stevensburg,” Army said.

“The thing, to me, that makes it most exciting is we will be walking the actual ground fought over by the Union & Confederate Armies almost 158 years ago this June during the largest cavalry battle that took place in the American Civil War,” he continued. “The visitor will be on that ground and will be able to take in the vistas seen by the soldiers who fought that day.”

“Army brings history to life with his tours, and has spent over two years studying Culpeper’s Civil War history,” Read said of the veteran guide. “May 15th is sure to deliver a memorable experience for all!”

Longtime Culpeper tour leader Diane Logan, author of a pictorial book on Culpeper’s history, said she looks forward to joining Culpeper Tourism as coordinator of the Hike with a Historian events. The 2021 tours will highlight Culpeper’s rich heritage, aided by noted local historians, and showcase Culpeper small businesses.

The May 15 tour will culminate on the battlefield with “samples from the brewery and a beautiful vista of the mountains and historic countryside,” Logan said.