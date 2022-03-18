History tour announced of sites near proposed Amazon data centers in Culpeper

The public is invited to join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors March 28 for a history tour of Salubria and Hansbrough’s Ridge in Stevensburg.

The unique event, ending with a free lunch and discussion, is part of a collaborative campaign to raise awareness of these historic assets in light of the recent Amazon data center proposal next door.

The history preservation and natural resources conservation groups at Germanna Foundation, American Battlefield Trust, Piedmont Environmental Council and Journey Through Hallowed Ground are co-sponsoring the event that will begin at 10 a.m.

Tour takers should meet at Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Rd.

“Please join us for an informative tour of Salubria and Hansbrough's Ridge in Stevensburg to learn more about our working landscapes, our community, and our historic assets,” according to a joint release on Friday.

The upcoming visit is designed to provide a perspective to help county elected officials as they consider a requested zoning change from agricultural to light industrial to accommodate building the data centers next door to some of Culpeper’s most important historic and scenic assets, the release stated.

“We offer it to assist in a positive solution so we can continue to draw tourists, employ residents, and bring revenue to the county. There is room in the county for both data centers and heritage tourism with good planning,” the release stated.

“The zoning decision will have an indelible impact on our community’s future as well as its history. With so much at stake, we look forward to an outcome that balances all of our community needs.”

From the church, at 10:15 a.m., will be a short drive to Hansbrough's Ridge.

Tour takers will look at the view from the ridge, which will be part of the new Culpeper Battlefields State Park, while learning about the planned park, the history that is commemorated there, and the potential impact of the proposed data center on the viewshed, the release stated.

At 10:45 a.m. will be another short drive to Salubria, located just off Route 3 eastbound at 19173 Salubria Lane.

Here, tour takers will learn about the history of Salubria, its role in generating national and international tourism dollars for Culpeper County through the Germanna Foundation, and the impact the proposed data center would have on Salubria’s unique cultural landscape, according to the release.

At 11:30 a.m., discussion will be open to all while enjoying a box lunch.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission at its first read-through of the data center rezoning application March 9 denied it in a split vote after hours of public comments mostly against placing the industrial use on farmland so close to significant historic sites.

Salubria is a Georgian-style manse on today’s Germanna Highway built about 1757 by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of Culpeper’s Little Fork Church 1740 to 1772, for his wife, Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson.

She was the widow of Alexander Spotswood, the royal governor who had imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties on Virginia’s western frontier, the Germanna colony.

The proposed Amazon facilities would sit 1,000-feet from the property line of the farm on which is situated the gracious, well-preserved and well-visited house.

The elevated Union Army encampment site at Hansbrough's Ridge, a strategic location throughout the Civil War that raged around Culpeper County, would look down upon the data centers on privately owned land beyond the borders of the up-and-coming Battlefields State Park, but in view of it.

The rezoning allowing for the project now goes to the seven-member board of supervisors. Some on the board are seeing it as positive for the county on account of potential millions of dollars in tax revenue economic impact from the pair of data centers, proposed along the still mostly rural Route 3 corridor.

It would also create high-paying jobs and opportunities for the younger generation.

The project calls for two, fenced-in data centers spanning 430,000-square-feet over 10 acres of what is now an equestrian center.

Approximately 365 construction personnel would be on site at various times for the multi-year project that when open would employ 90 people working three shifts operating 24 hours per day.

Professional level jobs will include engineering technicians, data center operators, security personnel, and logistics personnel, according to Marvell Developments narrative statement for the project.

The proposed buildings will be approximately 45 feet in height, including water tanks and other mechanical equipment on the roofs that will be fully screened by a metal louver wall system on all four sides, according to the applicant.

Want to see the sites for yourself at the upcoming tour? RSVP katherine@JTHG.org by March 26 to ensure an accurate count for free lunch.

