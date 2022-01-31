Homebuilder launches pre-sales at Clevenger's Corner site in Culpeper

National homebuilder Lennar Corp., based in Miami, on Monday announced the start of home pre-sales, starting in the upper $400s, at so-called, “Stonehaven,” in Jeffersonton in northern Culpeper County.

This is the development site at Route 229 and U.S. Route 211 long known as Clevenger’s Corner, where homes and businesses were first proposed in 2005 as part of a massive land rezoning, but never materialized.

Lennar, in a national release on the PRWire Monday, described this latest approved development as a “premier new master-planned community in Jeffersonton, Virginia and the homebuilder’s first-ever single-family home community to debut in Culpeper County.”

Model homes will open at the community in the fall of 2022; interested homebuyers can reserve a site now, the release stated.

“Upon completion, the master-planned community will feature 761 single-family homes and townhomes set in a beautiful rural location—bordered by hundreds of acres of preservation land yet with extensive on-site lifestyle and commercial amenities,” the release stated.

Lennar Virginia/DC Metro Division President Matt Wineman in a statement said Stonehaven would mix the best of rural living with a high level of comfort, convenience, design and technology.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our pre-sales at Stonehaven and to begin building homeowner relationships and delivering our trademark Lennar quality to Culpeper County,” he said.

Stonehaven single family home design options will include 13 plans ranging from 1,810 to 3,676 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 baths with options for more larger footprints, the business release stated. The community will also include two future townhome collections.

One single family model home plan is called the Bonnington, featuring a first-floor owner’s suite and the MacArthur, with a morning room and two-story great room.

Exterior styles include Traditional, Craftsman, Cottage, Victorian, Farmhouse and Federal.

Lennar Connected Homes in the development will each have a smart home hub, ring alarm and video doorbell, smart garage hub, smart water detector, smart thermostat and invisible smart lock.

“Residents of Stonehaven will live within a highly amenitized masterplan featuring a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, tot lot and multiple sports fields and sports courts, all connected by a network of biking and walking trails,” according to the release.

The community on more than 500 acres is bordered by a 240-acre preservation buffer along the Rappahannock River, which Lennar billed as, “the longest free-flowing river on the United States East Coast.”

A variety of stores, restaurants and services are planned along the adjacent Lee Highway/Route 211 and Rixeyville Road, according to the homebuilder.

Woodbridge-based Saadeh Financial is handling the business development side of the project. A recent company marketing brochure estimated build-out over the next five years and showed a hotel, gas station, convenience store, bank, library, grocery store, five fast food pads, auto service, childcare and 82,000-square-feet of retail.

Major economic highlights Saadeh including in its marketing brochure for Stonehaven included these statements: highspeed internet fiber optic line to be installed on route 211 turning southbound on Route 229 by Facebook; Amazon datacenter to be built in nearby Warrenton off Route 211 and Route 17; $47 million European cloud service datacenter to be built in neighboring Fauquier and renowned 18-hole South Wales Golf Course sees plenty of business and traffic having been in operation since 1960.

The Stonehaven pre-sale Welcome Home Center is at 18163 Golf Lane in Jeffersonton and at (540) 613-5610 or lennar.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.