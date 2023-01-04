Horton retires from Farm Credit Culpeper branch

A longtime Culpeper resident has retired from her job at the local office of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

Sheila Horton retired Dec. 31 after 11 years at the Culpeper branch as business service specialist, according to a business release from the regional lending cooperative in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland

Horton has lived in Culpeper for 33 years. Before joining Farm Credit, she worked for a local law firm assisting clients with real estate transactions. In this role, she had the opportunity to interact with Farm Credit on occasion.

Horton was happy to join the Farm Credit team in 2011 and see the other side of a real estate transaction, according to the release. She enjoyed the learning process, but more importantly, valued building relationships with clients.

When asked what she will miss most about working at Farm Credit, Horton answered, “I truly am going to miss being here, and will especially miss my Farm Credit family,” according to the release.

Becky Ramsey, Culpeper Branch Manager, said Horton has been an integral part of their team for 11 years and would be missed dearly.

“We are thankful for her dedication to Farm Credit and wish her all the best as she moves into retirement,” Ramsey said.

Horton said she looks forward to spending time with family and friends and working around her house.