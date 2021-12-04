 Skip to main content
Houck family's Belair Dairy is Culpeper's 2021 Agribusiness of the Year
Houck family's Belair Dairy is Culpeper's 2021 Agribusiness of the Year

Editor's Note

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Throughout the holiday season, the Star-Exponent is publishing a series of articles highlighting winners of the 2021 Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce awards, announced at its 107th Annual Meeting on November 4.

The paper has already profiled Mike Dale, recipient of the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award; Friends of the Rappahannock, recipient of Nonprofit of the Year; and Large Business of the Year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Today we're featuring Agribusiness of the year, Belair Dairy.

Future articles will focus on Small Business of the Year, Mane Street Hair Salon; Entrepreneur of the Year, Kristy Romeo and Aaron Wood of Elevate Culpeper; and Young Professional of the Year, Tiras Greene and his Humble Soul Food Truck.

Day after day after day, the Houck family has been farming Culpeper’s land for more than half a century. For three generations.

Recently, they received powerful recognition for their steady efforts. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce named the Houcks’ Belair Dairy LLC the county’s 2021 Agribusiness of the Year, noting their “years of outstanding dedication and service” to Culpeper County’s agricultural community.

Belair, situated on a high and scenic ridge near Morton’s Ford on the Rapidan River, is the lone survivor in what was once a hotbed of Virginia dairying.

“Ours is the last dairy farm in Culpeper,” family patriarch Joe Houck said Friday when Chamber of Commerce officials and county extension agent Carl Stafford came calling. “You can almost see dairies in Orange from here, not far, just across the river.”

Joe has been caring for his cows at Belair for 50 years, having begun in 1972. His father, Albert, bought the farm in 1970 while Joe was serving overseas in Vietnam.

Today, three generations of Houcks tend the farm—Joe and Pat Houck, son Craig and Craig’s children, along with farmhands Pete Baker and Jaime Lopez.

In the mornings, Joe feeds the herd’s calves. In the afternoon, his grandchildren—Rachel, 15; Scout, 12; and Bennett, 5—help with the feeding.

Craig’s wife, Sarah, teaches in an educational co-operative. Literature is among her subjects, hence her daughters’ literary names—for characters in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” and the Biblical Rachel.

Craig’s brother, Mark, runs Houck Transport LLC, a regional trucking business. In the spring and fall, Mark helps his family with planting and harvesting at Belair, as do other family members.

In addition to producing grade-A milks from their cows, the Houcks grow 200 acres of corn and 400 acres of soybeans on their 950-acre Belair Farm.

The farm’s Holsteins and Jerseys, some of whom were born from celebrated bloodlines, are good producers prized for their milk output.

In 2016, the Houcks installed robotic milking machines—Culpeper County’s first—in a dairy parlor. Manufactured by Lely, an agricultural company in The Netherlands, each automated milker accommodates 60 cows daily and can even test their milk for quality.

With the robot milkers, Craig no longer has to rise routinely in the predawn hours every day to tend the herd. The cows manage their own milking schedules according to their needs, and are more productive because they’re less stressed by human intervention.

But dairying is still a demanding enterprise.

“Running a dairy farm is 24/7, year-round; you’re always on call,” Joe said. “Our business is producing milk.”

Craig echoed that thought, adding, “There’s a saying these days with farming: Get big or get out, and that’s the case with dairy. We’re on the bigger side of small, but we’re still small.”

Carl Stafford, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper, said farm families such as the Houcks have long been the backbone of the county, powering its largest industry and serving their fellow citizens on local boards and in other ways.

“We’re a community-oriented family because we depend on the community,” Joe Houck said. “We rely on the community, and so we try to do our part to make it stronger.”

