Houck family's Belair Dairy is Culpeper's 2021 Agribusiness of the Year

Day after day after day, the Houck family has been farming Culpeper’s land for more than half a century. For three generations.

Recently, they received powerful recognition for their steady efforts. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce named the Houcks’ Belair Dairy LLC the county’s 2021 Agribusiness of the Year, noting their “years of outstanding dedication and service” to Culpeper County’s agricultural community.

Belair, situated on a high and scenic ridge near Morton’s Ford on the Rapidan River, is the lone survivor in what was once a hotbed of Virginia dairying.

“Ours is the last dairy farm in Culpeper,” family patriarch Joe Houck said Friday when Chamber of Commerce officials and county extension agent Carl Stafford came calling. “You can almost see dairies in Orange from here, not far, just across the river.”

Joe has been caring for his cows at Belair for 50 years, having begun in 1972. His father, Albert, bought the farm in 1970 while Joe was serving overseas in Vietnam.

Today, three generations of Houcks tend the farm—Joe and Pat Houck, son Craig and Craig’s children, along with farmhands Pete Baker and Jaime Lopez.