Humble Soul chef named Young Professional of the Year

A passion for food, flavors and the friendships engendered by delicious fare has always been a part of Tiras Greene’s life.
“Both my parents were into it—I’ve been cooking since I was 3,” Greene told the Culpeper Star-Exponent at his food truck and catering business, Humble Soul, at 10046 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.
Experimenting in the kitchen, tasting and testing, sharing and making it better—all this is ingrained in Greene’s character, he said.
“I love the satisfaction of making people happy,” he said. “And when I do it right, I’m spreading happiness.”
Greene has been recognized by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as 2021’s Young Professional of the Year. Its award is bestowed on a local businessperson under age 40 who “demonstrates excellence, innovation and character, while making an impact on the community,” according to the chamber.
Greene topped nine other nominees for the prize, including Amanda Johnson of AR Johnson Law; Amy Martin of Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center; Andrew DeNicola, adult services and outreach coordinator at Culpeper County Public Library; Chasity White of SLIMS Movement; Christian Puffenberger and Kenneth Rodriguez of White Horse Auto Wash; Corrie Gyory of Mane Street Hair Salon; Kirstan Knipple of Mom2Mom; Shemika Grigsby of the Little Shop Of Shimmer; and Stephen King of Liberty Mutual Insurance.
His business, Humble Soul, features authentic North Carolina-style barbecue, macaroni & cheese, collard greens, beans, cornbread and sweet potato pie—”good Southern soul food,” as Greene said.
“Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life,” the business’ website states.
Greene and his wife, Kristen Greene—a pediatrician with UVA Health in Culpeper—moved to the area in 2020. Their first child, a son, was born in April.
“We met at a catering event I did in North Carolina,” Greene said of his wife. “A friend invited her to come and we got talking—six months later, we were engaged.”
He is a native of Greenville, N.C.
Greene earned a culinary arts degree from the Art Institute of Virginia Beach, and has experience working for two top-ranked country clubs in North Carolina, he said.
Over the past year, he’s handled catering events at a steady clip, serving mostly between 50 and 100 people, but occasionally up to 200—weddings, birthdays, baby showers and holiday parties. He served up barbecue at Cedar Mountain Farm during Culpeper’s recent Harvest Days Farm Tour.
Greene’s favorite quote is by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The time is always right to do what is right. You could start right now by doing a small part to treat people with dignity, courtesy and respect.”
It’s this philosophy that Greene said he tries to live by, making an effort to contribute to the community rather than simply aiming to make a buck. In this spirit, he has mentored teenage boys, founded the “Girl, You Are Worth It” movement, spoke to children at career days and distributed food to people in need.
“This year’s been hard because of COVID,” Greene said as he accepted the Chamber award during the group’s annual meeting last month. “It’s so great to be able to be a blessing, and helping families with groceries and stuff like that. I’m all about community and mentoring and giving back. I look foward to continuing to help Culpeper.”
Rather than seeing other local food trucks as competition, Greene said they collaborate. He has actively coordinated with other food-truck owners to secure supplies.
“We’re family,” he said. “I think I’ve tried things off the menu of every food truck here.”
Greene was surprised even to be nominated for the Chamber honor, let alone win, he said.
“All my customers told me I’d been nominated, and I was shocked,” Greene said. “It’s hard to imagine, being from North Carolina, that I could be somebody here.”
