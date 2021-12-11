Humble Soul chef named Young Professional of the Year

Greene’s favorite quote is by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The time is always right to do what is right. You could start right now by doing a small part to treat people with dignity, courtesy and respect.”

It’s this philosophy that Greene said he tries to live by, making an effort to contribute to the community rather than simply aiming to make a buck. In this spirit, he has mentored teenage boys, founded the “Girl, You Are Worth It” movement, spoke to children at career days and distributed food to people in need.

“This year’s been hard because of COVID,” Greene said as he accepted the Chamber award during the group’s annual meeting last month. “It’s so great to be able to be a blessing, and helping families with groceries and stuff like that. I’m all about community and mentoring and giving back. I look foward to continuing to help Culpeper.”

Rather than seeing other local food trucks as competition, Greene said they collaborate. He has actively coordinated with other food-truck owners to secure supplies.

“We’re family,” he said. “I think I’ve tried things off the menu of every food truck here.”