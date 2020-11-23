In time for Christmas, couple opens flower shop beside Culpeper library

“They were there 11 to 1, and then James Tamelcoff came and sang Cash ‘Unchained’ from 1 to 3,” Cone said. “It was great.”

Tamelcoff, from Madison County, is known for singing the music of Johnny Cash. Several years ago, he performed to a sold-out audience in Culpeper’s former State Theatre, after which he toured his show across the nation.

Cone and his wife, Chris, who live in Madison County, first opened Endless Creations in 2014 on Sunset Lane in Culpeper. They moved to Evans Street the following year.

“We’re both interested in growing things,” Cone said. Steve and Chris met while studying horticulture at Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton. Later, they moved to his native Madison; she joined him from Winchester.

Both held a variety of jobs in greenhouses and landscape companies before breaking out on their own.

“Both our kids grew up doing crafts and digging in the dirt,” Cone said, laughing.

For 24 years, the family has organized craft shows in the fall, always as a whole-family effort. With the coronavirus, all such shows were cancelled this year.