'It just seemed natural'— Rapidan enthusiasts open Wild Birds Unlimited in Culpeper

During the pandemic, Rapidan resident Susan Haynes took up backyard birdwatching, a safe and passive activity that many others flocked to during those long months of isolation.

Who doesn’t like to feed the birds?

“People were not able to get out and do a lot of things,” said Haynes in a phone call this week with the Star-Exponent.

She and her husband, Bob, got a field guide and started learning bird species in the area, attracting a closer look with a backyard birdfeeder and seed specialized to the region. They observed songbirds, woodpeckers, cardinals and doves, along with many others.

“It’s a hobby, and it kind of carried on, enjoying that hobby,” Haynes said.

Birdwatching and feeding topped the list of things to do pass the time during the pandemic, along with gardening. Now, Haynes is taking it to the next level, offering the tools for others to join in on the avian fun.

On July 25, she and her husband opened Wild Birds Unlimited Nature shop in the Culpeper Colonnade shopping center on Montanus Drive in the town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon at a ceremony 4 p.m. today. A daylong grand opening party will be held Saturday, Aug. 20.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Culpeper is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 348 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

The Haynes family sure loves birds.

Susan and Bob’s son, Robert, leads the environment and conservation nonprofit, Earthquest, also based in Rapidan, with his fiancé. Their birds of prey displays out in the community are very popular.

Susan is chief financial officer for Earthquest, and has other experience. A Pennsylvania native, she went to college to be a teacher and taught a year for Orange County Public Schools before starting her own family.

The Haynes have resided since 1994 on the Orange County side of Rapidan. Susan home-schooled their children.

After that, she worked a stint as a driver and in the shop for Endless Creations Flowers & Gifts. Haynes said she really enjoyed getting to interact with the community through chamber events and other gatherings during this time.

Joining the Culpeper Chamber then was top priority for Haynes in opening a Culpeper location for Wild Birds Unlimited. She was a customer before she became an owner.

“I have a friend who owns a store in Virginia Beach and had been visiting with them when they first opened,” Haynes said.

She purchased an “eco-tough” feeder made from recycled plastic seven years ago from her friend’s shop and it still looks like new, Haynes said. She purchases online a special birdseed through the Virginia Beach location.

Visiting her friend’s shop in April, Haynes told the shopkeeper she loved her products so much.

“You need to open a store in Culpeper and I’ll run it for you,” Haynes told her friend, “and she said, ‘You should open your own store.’ It was something I love.”

Bob Haynes will help out in the Culpeper shop and keep his other job at Battlefield Farms, a large-scale nursery operation.

“I’ve always had a fascination with birds my whole life,” said Susan Haynes. “It just seemed natural to open a bird store. I’m done home-schooling, what am I going to do now? Let’s open a store.”

Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Store in Culpeper carries birdhouses, birdbaths, pole systems, feeders and seed designed for this region’s birds. They also offer eco-friendly gifts related to, you got it, birds.

The store is located at 15311 Montanus Drive, in between GNC and China Inn.

“We’re the new home of the best bird food in town,” said Haynes. “Stop by and see the new store. We’ve brought nature indoors and created a very calming, relaxing environment.”

For the Aug. 20 grand opening, there will be live birds of prey, demos from Earthquest, prize drawings, giveaways and product demos.

“We are very excited to share the hobby of backyard bird feeding with the residents of Culpeper. This hobby is second only in popularity to gardening and is enjoyed by over 53 million Americans,” Haynes said.

The team at Wild Birds will help bird enthusiasts identify what food and feeder combinations are most likely to bring in daily, seasonal and rare birds. To learn more, visit culpeper.wbu.com.