It’s Spring Restaurant Week in Downtown Culpeper, offering more than a dozen delectable special menus for lunch and dinner, daily through this Sunday, March 12.

Multiple lunch and brunch options for the three-course menu options are $15 and $25 and Restaurant Week dinner selections are $35 and $50 this year.

Offering lunch and brunch menus are Culpeper Cheese Company, Grill 309, The Sangria Bowl and Brick City Grille.

Make reservations for dinner on the town during Restaurant Week at It’s About Thyme, Piedmont Steakhouse, Pinto Thai Culpeper, Natraj Indian Cuisine, Flavor on Main, Grass Rootes, Brick City Grille, Grill 309, The Sangria Bowl, Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar and Uncle Elder’s BBQ.

The flavors and selections on the special menus for spring Restaurant Week are diverse and creative, suiting many tastes and picky eaters.

Fancy diners can try Chicken Oscar—a sautéed breast served with au gratin potatoes topped with crab and asparagus, finished with béarnaise sauce, at one of Culpeper's founding fine dining eateries.

Elsewhere around downtown, filet of salmon with orzo is on a special menu along with other choices like catfish nuggets, garlic & tomato mussels, ribeye steak with two American sides, chocolate flourless torte and Lamb Boti Kebab.

A cheese & guava empanada is on the Restaurant Week menu at one local eatery for brunch and for dinner, braised wild boar ragu, Thai dumplings and filet mignon with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Mango and/or coconut ice cream and red velvet cheesecake are among dessert selections and for lunch or brunch, Restaurant Week diners can take out a baked soppressata and guyere wrap with a green apples and mixed greens salad on the side, from a Main Street cheesemonger.

See all the special menu options, updates and photos at culpeperdowntown.com or Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, 540/825-4416 and crievents@culpeperdowntown.com