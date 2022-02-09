JEFF SAY: Culpeper Battlefields State Park: An economic engine for the Piedmont

Bustling with businesses of all sorts, Culpeper profits from its alluring energy, charm, and most certainly, history. As the president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, I see firsthand how more than 450 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals are tied to this beautiful backdrop.

My daily commute as a Culpeper resident delivers me green, rolling hills and rambling horse farms nestled in the invigorating view of the Blue Ridge to the west. But these same pastoral sights are also responsible for thousands of travelers and visitors who mean business for our corner of the commonwealth.

During the Civil War, the footsteps of soldiers and horses, along with the imprints of wagon wheels and artillery, covered our county’s landscape. They camped in our fields—and even our backyards.

I have a personal connection: My great-great-grandfather John Stahlman, a Union soldier wounded in the Battle of Fredericksburg, marched across Culpeper County. We have records of him convalescing at the Graffiti House in Brandy Station.

Culpeper County was also an important crossroads for African Americans seeking to escape slavery. During the war, thousands traveled northward across the Rappahannock to secure their freedom; thousands later returned to Culpeper wearing the blue uniform of the Union army.

The first major battle in Culpeper County was fought at Cedar Mountain on Aug. 9, 1862, leaving behind 2,700 casualties. The following year, on June 9, 1863, cavalrymen in blue and in gray clashed at Brandy Station—in the opening battle of the Gettysburg campaign. Horsemen dashed across our hills and hollows in bloody charges and countercharges during the largest cavalry battle ever fought in the Western hemisphere.

The history engrained in this place which our businesses call home propels me to support a new, 1,700-acre Culpeper Battlefields State Park. But what is even more thrilling about the idea of bringing a destination park to this county is the growth it could bring to our local economy and that of the greater Piedmont.

Historic preservation carries with it benefits that are often overlooked. This was true when the fight to save the Brandy Station battlefield began more than 30 years ago, and it remains true to this day. But despite the struggles to protect this pivotal landscape, those efforts were largely successful. And, fortunately, the same can be said of the Cedar Mountain battlefield.

These victories were made possible because of the support and dedication of local organizations, including the Brandy Station Foundation and the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, as well as the American Battlefield Trust, the federal American Battlefield Protection Program, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and others.

Tourism has helped drive the Culpeper economy in recent years, with the county’s tourism-related jobs increasing 89 percent from 2014 to 2019. The addition of the proposed Culpeper Battlefields State Park is likely to attract tourists attracted to historic places such as Monticello as well as Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, with estimates pointing to 75,000 visitors in the park’s first year. If that number comes to fruition, it could mean about $1.77 million in tourism-related dollars for Culpeper County in the first year, with more visitors and revenue in future years.

A battlefield park is not only a haven for history buffs. It is also a sanctuary for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. A Culpeper Battlefields State Park would open the gates to these plant and wildlife aficionados, hikers and recreation seekers—especially with its access to the Rappahannock and Hazel rivers.

A truly dynamic landscape, the park would pose a destination for heritage tourists, whom economic studies show spend more and stay longer than other kinds of visitors to the Old Dominion.

Not to mention, these visitors would also have the opportunity to enjoy one of the most striking small towns in the nation—a Virginia Main Street Community only 70 miles from Washington, D.C. And with both the Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields each being roughly nine miles from this vibrant and historic downtown, Culpeper is the ideal hub for the state park.

Imagine the Piedmont with park visitors who look to our hotels to rest their heads, our restaurants to fill their stomachs, our service stations to fuel their vehicles and our gift shops and stores to find a unique souvenir of their visit.

Virginia is brimming with history, and Virginians embrace their heritage to an extent that is hard to beat. Culpeper County even finds itself situated within the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area, with historic gems and natural wonders such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, James Madison’s Montpelier and Shenandoah National Park just a quick car ride away.

The Culpeper Battlefields State Park would serve our community in powerful ways. It would protect hallowed ground and turn it into a genuine tourist destination. It would unleash open green space and recreation opportunities.

But, in my eyes, I’m first and foremost excited about the economic activity this park will generate—and I give my support for its creation on the belief that it will benefit our people and our business community.

Jeff Say is president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.