Job fair held for Culpeper homeless as funding ends for motel rooms

John Smith (not his real name) is a Gulf War Navy veteran who has been living in a Culpeper motel for the past six months or would otherwise be homeless.

The 68-year-old has two dogs he calls his kids allowed to live with him in the room that has a microwave, small fridge and a bathroom. He said it’s not a very nice place to live due to frequent visits by police vehicles and ambulances.

“I was married 47 years-my wife passed way in March 2019 from diabetes and I’ve been alone ever since,” said Smith, wearing a ball cap denoting his military service and reciting his enlistment (1986) and end (2000) dates by heart, like all veterans do.

Room funding coming to an endSmith shared his story standing outside of a Virginia Career Works job fair Feb. 24 with Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services (CHASS), held in the nonprofit’s community room inside new headquarters on East Spencer Street.

For the past two years of the pandemic, CHASS has assisted over 390 families and/or individuals like Smith by paying for their shelter in local motels. But the money from Virginia Housing & Community Development is set to run out later this month.

The local nonprofit, with the pandemic-era state funding, has paid $400/week, a reduced rate, for a single room and $520/week to house families at local motels.

“What are we supposed to do? They’ve gotten very comfortable, some of them have been in there the whole two years,” said CHASS Director Cheryl Carter, in her office during the job fair. “We can’t put them back on the street, that’s not what DHCD wants to see.”

Where are they going to go?

“I have no idea,” Carter said. “We’re trying to tell them, see if you can go stay with family, friends on a temporary basis.”

Down on luckA semi-retired truck driver and widower who served 14 years in the military, Smith said he moved to Culpeper from West Virginia when his father died and willed him his house. But it was tough to hang onto.

“I finally run out of money, had to sell my house, had to sell my vehicle, so I don’t have either one now…‘Course I’m homeless,” said the veteran, visibly in poor health. “Like I said, I’m out of money, trying to find a little part-time job here somewhere to help me out.”

Smith said he drove a truck over the road for 10 years and lived in the cab, but when he moved to Virginia CDL inspection requirements were so strict he gave it up. He mentioned his time prior to that living on a ship in the Persian Gulf during the first war with Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Living in a motel room is not good, Smith said. A high point, he said, are the “pretty decent” meals delivered nightly by Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter volunteers at St. Luke’s Lutheran.

That program used to also provide overnight shelter in the church basement for homeless during the cold months. It shut down two years ago at the start of COVID, shifting local homeless to local motel rooms while still providing dinner every night.

The temporary emergency housing in the motels has been year-round due to the state funding apparently nearing its end.

Smith said he didn’t know where he would go when the money ran out for his motel room.

“There’s 40 of us over there and I guess they’re going to kick us all out on the street, I reckon I don’t know what else they are going to do,” he said.

Partners, struggles, need, responseThere’s been no no word from the state that the grant for rooms is going to be extended, Carter said at the job fair.

“Talking to them the other day it looks like it’s going to end. So we’re trying our best to get them jobs, we’ve got money to put them in housing,” she said of prevention and rapid rehousing grant funds they have available.

As of the Feb. 24 job fair, 50 people were currently living in 48 motel rooms in Culpeper and another 11 were in the CHASS emergency shelter. Carter has been with the nonprofit housing group, originally Culpeper Community Development Corporation, for 24 years.

The organization owns 32-apartment Ann Wingfield Commons and 12 townhome units, both of which are full and have a two-year waiting list. CHASS also runs a 15-bed shelter for women and children.

“These past two years, I’ve worked harder than I have ever worked. It’s just…” Carter trailed off, with no words to describe the level of need she’s seen during the pandemic.

Virginia Career Works holding a job fair for the people living in the motels and helping them with resumes was a natural match, she said.

Help wanted: everywhere

Inside the community room, a few homeless people mingled in front of long tables with four different employers seeking workers in retail, manufacturing, landscaping and food services.

The cast iron foundry at Bingham & Taylor, just across the railroad tracks, had two HR reps at the job fair, including Terry Sutton, relocated from Kansas City, where he worked with Ford.

“We had trouble recruiting there…so it’s all over,” he said of the workforce shortage.

But business is booming at the local plant and there is new equipment on site, according to Sutton. “The number of sales we have, we are opening a second and third shift.”

Iron pourers, electricians, mechanics, machinists, cleaning room, grinding and melt positions are all being sought, he said.

“We are getting out a lot more melt so we need more people to go pour,” Sutton said.

Bingham & Taylor is also hiring two sales positions, 60 employment openings in all. The foundry currently employs over 200 people.

Lee Highway Nursery in Warrenton is looking to hire at least 20 people, said operations manager Chad Smith at the job fair. They currently employ 25, he said.

“Our goal was 50 this year. It’s hard to grow the business,” Smith said of the inability to hire workers. “We’ve seen growth every year, that’s a positive.”

But when it comes time for their busy season in spring, there’s an eight-week wait time for customers to get on the schedule, when that backup should only be three weeks, he said.

“People are understanding especially with COVID and everything, but when you’re short of staff it really adds to it,” Smith said.

They’re willing to hire homeless people.

“If they’re willing to work and able to get to one of our sites, will give them a chance.”

So is Little Caesar’s in Culpeper.

“As long as they willing to work and have reliable transportation, I see no problem with it,” said supervisor Linda Diaz. “We hire age 14 and up…it’s a good starting job.”

She got her start there as a teenager, according to Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with Virginia Career Works. Now, Diaz, in addition to the Culpeper store, Diaz manages five pizza shop locations in Rhode Island.

She said she accomplishes that remotely using her cell phone and with monthly site visits.

“It’s a nice experience,” Diaz said. “I get to sleep in a hotel all week.”

Fair pay, respect & meaningBywaters-Baldwin noted a lot of synergy from Culpeper Housing clients looking for work.

“We thought let’s just make it easy, put the businesses together with the folks. We know that employment, sustainable income, housing, childcare are all tied together. We do the employment piece, these guys do the housing piece,” he said at the job fair.

The four employers who participated, also Lowe’s, had 100 job openings they were looking to fill, Bywaters-Baldwin said. The job agency is encouraging folks to also try and earn certifications at community college toward longer-term positions, he said.

“What I see is that people are interested in jobs where they are getting paid fairly, where they are treated with respect and where they feel like their work is giving meaning to bigger picture,” Bywaters-Baldwin said.

