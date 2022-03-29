Job Fair Wednesday at train depot in Orange

A job fair will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 in the Orange Train Depot, 122 E. Main St. in The town of Orange.

The Orange County Economic Development Office and Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County are hosting. Jobseekers are invited to speak to hiring managers and learn about job openings in manufacturing, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, distribution, and more.

“We’re seeing an exciting trend as many Orange County businesses are creating long-term, living wage career pathways for residents to live and work in the county,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with Virginia Career Works Center, in a statement.

OC Economic Development Director Rose Deal invited job-seekers and individuals interested in new career opportunities to stop by and learn about a variety of great opportunities.

Information regarding workforce training funds for tuition, books, fees, and travel through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act will also be available, she said.

Participants are encouraged to register at https://forms.office.com/r/UzX7YCmsf4.

For information, contact 540/847-9238. Free resume writing assistance is available through the Virginia Career Works Center, 127 Belleview Ave. in Orange or 540/661-3419.

The Culpeper Center of Virginia Career Works is located at 210 E. Stevens St., Suite 200.