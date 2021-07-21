Judge sides with town of Culpeper in mostly dismissing Regal Cinemas suit

A federal judge has mostly sided with the town of Culpeper in dismissing all but one count against it in the breach-of-contract action filed in February by Regal Cinemas.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon will hear further arguments from the national movie chain about its obligations to pay rent while closed during the global pandemic in addressing whether its lease with the town remains valid.
Regal, in its federal civil suit, claimed town council improperly sought to take control of its four-screen cinema at 210 S. Main St. when it voted earlier this year to terminate its long-term lease due to unpaid back rent during the pandemic and a prolonged closure. Regal sought $75,000 from the town in damages.
The town soon after filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for failure to state a claim.
Attorneys for the town argued the Town Council was justified in terminating the lease due to the theater being closed for many months during COVID, putting Regal in default.
The lease agreement between Regal and the town, in effect since 1999, allowed termination of the contract if the movie theater stopped operating for more than 120 days—which it did in 2020 and 2021 before reopening May 21.
Regal claimed the town did not give proper notice before ending the lease agreement. It claims it never abandoned or permanently closed the theater.
The movie chain argued that though closed to the public it was actively maintaining the building, including installing mandated sanitation measures.
Judge Moon heard arguments June 4 in the motion to dismiss the suit and issued a written, 22-page memorandum opinion on July 14. He is with the Western District of Virginia Charlottesville Division federal court.
According to his memorandum opinion, due to revenue decline during COVID-19, Regal did not pay its rent on time in 2020 and then began negotiating with the town to enter a payment plan for arrears.
It was around this time the Town Council voted to terminate the lease, following a closed session meeting.
Regal, in quick response, paid the town $56,428, including late fees, for the period covering May 2020 through February 2021, when very few theaters were operating and production on most major movies had stopped.
The town, during this time frame, expressed its intent to seek bids from prospective tenants for a new lease of the property, according to Moon. The theater was built more than 20 years ago on town land.
In his memorandum opinion, the judge stated, Regal did, in fact, cease operations for more than 120 days during the pandemic.
“ … the only way … to avoid default is to ‘open’ or ‘reopen’ before 120 days have accrued,” Moon wrote.
The lease between the town and Regal based rent payments on total gross receipts—1.5 percent annually—“meaning that were Regal to earn no gross receipts in a particular year, it would owe the town no rent the following year,” Moon stated.
The judge said the theater chain’s claim that it did not fully close the Culpeper movie house because it was doing building maintenance does not count, per the terms of the lease.
The lease allows closure for repairs after a fire or flood, for example, but “not for maintenance to account for a virus such as COVID-19,” Moon wrote.
He referenced a similar ruling in New York which found “the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects” was not the same as closing due to a fire or other casualty.
Moon said the town gave proper notice in terminating the lease back in February.
“ … once its operations closure accrues 120 consecutive days, Regal has no means of ‘turning back the clock,’” the judge wrote.
In the final section of the recent memo opinion, the lengthiest, Moon explored Regal’s claim that even if it defaulted on the lease it was “excused by the doctrines of force majeure, frustration of purpose, failure of consideration, illegality, impossibility and/or impracticability of performance.”
The term force majeure refers to unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract—in this case, a global pandemic.
“In sum, Regal contends that the town’s attempted termination constitutes a breach because any default by Regal was excused,” Moon wrote. “Again, the court is not persuaded.”
The judge added he has jurisdiction to issue a declaratory judgement concerning rights and obligations going forward under the lease as the parties dispute whether the town has effectively terminated its lease with Regal.
Moon said the action “is an inherently forward-looking mechanism, intended to guide parties’ behavior in the future.”
While the lease does not specifically mention ‘force majeure,’ it does mention allowing the theater to close due to “damage by fire or act of God,” the judge wrote.
He went to state at this stage in the proceedings he could not rule on whether the doctrines of force majeure exempted Regal from performing under the lease.
“Given the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, discovery is necessary to shed light on the parties’ assumptions and expectations when entering into the lease,” Moon wrote.
He stated he would sustain the movie chain’s request for him to issue a declaratory judgement on these grounds, that the theater closed to the public due to “a wholly unforeseeable event,” that is COVID-19.
A teleconference on the status of the suit is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Culpeper Town Council will meet in closed session to hear from legal counsel about the pending case at 10 a.m. on July 28 in the Economic Development Center.
If not resolved prior, a bench trial in the matter is on the Charlottesville federal court docket for Jan. 24, 2022.
Regal Culpeper has been open uninterrupted for the past two months. It has been screening “Summer Movie Express” family movies Tuesdays and Wednesday for $1 admission.
“Snake Eyes,” from the G.I. Joe series, opens Thursday in the local theater.
