Judge sides with town of Culpeper in mostly dismissing Regal Cinemas suit

A federal judge has mostly sided with the town of Culpeper in dismissing all but one count against it in the breach-of-contract action filed in February by Regal Cinemas.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon will hear further arguments from the national movie chain about its obligations to pay rent while closed during the global pandemic in addressing whether its lease with the town remains valid.

Regal, in its federal civil suit, claimed town council improperly sought to take control of its four-screen cinema at 210 S. Main St. when it voted earlier this year to terminate its long-term lease due to unpaid back rent during the pandemic and a prolonged closure. Regal sought $75,000 from the town in damages.

The town soon after filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for failure to state a claim.

Attorneys for the town argued the Town Council was justified in terminating the lease due to the theater being closed for many months during COVID, putting Regal in default.

The lease agreement between Regal and the town, in effect since 1999, allowed termination of the contract if the movie theater stopped operating for more than 120 days—which it did in 2020 and 2021 before reopening May 21.