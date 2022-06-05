June 10 FredNats game to benefit Brisben homeless shelter

Anyone who buys tickets for the June 10 FredNats game will also be supporting the Brisben Center, the largest area emergency homeless shelter.

Fans are invited to “Go to Bat for Brisben” at the June 10 game against the Lynchburg Hillcats, which will benefit the shelter and will feature the premiere of a documentary video about Tony Lewis, a onetime resident of the shelter who now serves on the board and works as Dean of Students at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg.

Lewis moved into the Brisben Center at age 6 with his family when they could no longer afford the rates at a local motel and were ejected, Brisben Center CEO David Cooper said.

Lewis and his family credit the Brisben Center with helping them improve their situation.

The short documentary will highlight the many local families living in cramped conditions in area hotels and motels or doubled-up with other families, Cooper said.

Lewis, who also works as an assistant varsity basketball coach, will throw out the first pitch at Friday’s game.

“Tony and his family benefitted from the transformative supports provided by the Brisben Center and our community,” Cooper said. “Today, our community is benefitting from Tony as he coaches and leads a new generation to reach their full human potential.”

The Brisben Center, which opened in 2005, has 80 beds and serves 535 people each year. In addition to offering emergency shelter, the center provides wraparound services to help families and individuals escape the cycle of homelessness.

Tickets to the June 10 game are available at bit.ly/3MDXv2k.

Find out more about the Brisben Center at brisbencenter.org.