U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Friday joined colleagues in introducing the ‘Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2023’ to ensure legal cannabis businesses have access to banking and financial services.

Many state legal medicinal or recreational cannabis businesses across the U.S. are denied access to traditional and secure banking systems and financial services, according to a release from the senator’s office.

This is because banks fear potential prosecution under federal law that maintains marijuana as an illegal, controlled substance.

The businesses are forced to operate using cash-only, leaving the door open to potential tax evasion and increased criminal activity, the release stated.

“No business operating legally and safely should feel the need to conduct their business in all-cash out of fear of unfair penalization from the federal government,” said Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“It is about time we pass the SAFE Banking Act and ensure that all legal cannabis businesses have access to the financial services they deserve to support their businesses and keep their communities safe.”

The measure would prevent federal banking regulators from: prohibiting, penalizing or discouraging a bank from providing financial services to a legitimate state-sanctioned and regulated cannabis business, or an associated business (such as a lawyer or landlord); terminating or limiting a bank’s federal deposit insurance primarily because the bank is providing services to a state-sanctioned cannabis business or associated business; recommending or incentivizing a bank to halt or downgrade providing any kind of banking services to these businesses; or taking any action on a loan to an owner or operator of a cannabis-related business.

This legislation would also create a safe harbor from criminal prosecution and liability and asset forfeiture for banks and their officers and employees who provide financial services to legitimate, state-sanctioned cannabis businesses, while maintaining banks’ right to choose not to offer those services, according to the release.

The bill also provides protections for hemp and CBD businesses.

This legislation explicitly extends the safe harbor to ‘Community Development Financial Institutions’ and ‘Minority Depository Institutions’ so that underserved communities are not once again excluded from opportunities to access capital and financial support for their businesses, the release stated.