King George hopes to turn riverfront home into county museum

Chris Clarke looked out the windows—wide expanses of glass that offer sweeping views of the river from the King George County home—and noted how “gorgeous” the waterfront property is.
The home on Roseland Road, the last left turn in Dahlgren before the Potomac River, was deeded to the county last year. Worth almost $800,000, the two-story home and 2-acre property became King George’s in exchange for land that will be lost at Wayside Park and nearby Barnesfield Park when the new, and wider, Nice–Middleton Bridge is complete in 2023.
As beautiful as the home is, it has baggage—beyond the shelves and bookcases left behind by previous owners Lewis and Shirley Buckler.
King George is bordered by two rivers, but has no public park on the water except Wayside. When the Virginia Department of Transportation worked on Maryland’s behalf to provide an exchange for almost 6 acres the county would lose from construction, members of the King George Board of Supervisors wanted to be sure they got some waterfront land in the deal.
But residents along Roseland, a narrow road that includes high-priced properties as well as smaller beachfront homes and a farm more than a century old, don’t want their solitude disturbed.
The issues prompted Clarke, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, to sum up the quandary county officials faced.
“It’s an interesting dilemma,” he said. “What’s the best use for the property that won’t affect the quality of life for our neighbors?”
After a year of discussions—and a generous helping of rumors about the potential use—county officials have decided the waterfront property won’t primarily be used for its water access. Instead, the house will be home to three groups that have stories to tell about the county’s past.
The King George Historical Society, Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation each will use one of the downstairs rooms to display their artifacts.
The master bedroom’s walk-in closet—which Clarke joked was bigger than the bedroom in his first apartment—will be removed so the entire second floor can be rented out for daylong conferences or meetings.
‘A dream for now’
Discussions are in the formative stages, but the historical groups have agreed to provide volunteers to staff the museum. They’re also excited about the prospects, though they admit ideas are merely conceptual at this point.
“I think it’s an opportunity to share the history of King George from at least three different perspectives,” said Claudette Jordon, president of the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association.
The alumni group is the only one that doesn’t have a home, and Jordon cheered the chance to create an old-fashioned schoolroom that replicated what students might have seen when Ralph Bunche High School opened on U.S. 301 in 1949 for Black students.
While the King George Historical Society occupies space at the far end of the county courthouse, it’s not enough, and storage is an issue for all three groups, said Bob Baird, president of the historical society.
The Roseland Road home’s unfinished basement, which already has some shelves in place, would be shared by the three entities which would tell the combined story of King George.
“None of the three groups provide a complete picture of the history of our wonderful county,” he said. “This facility would be a supplement to, not a replacement for existing facilities and located as it is, on the banks of the Potomac, just as you enter King George, would provide an attractive welcome center and learning center for those just entering the county from the north.”
Rob Gates is vice president of the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation which oversees the Dahlgren Heritage Museum near Roseland Road. For a long time, he’s wanted to collaborate with the other historical groups and said he views the new property “as a great opportunity to expand our footprint and provide additional display space.”
Perhaps programs for STEM students, especially those that could benefit from the river setting, could be held in the house, said Ed Jones, president of the foundation that seeks to preserve the history and heritage of the Navy base at Dahlgren.
Gates also sees long-term possibilities for its museum, which is an official tourism information center for the state, along with the Roseland Road home, Wayside Park and Barnesfield.
“We can envision this area becoming a recreation and historic education center for the county,” Gates said. “That’s just a dream for now.”
Using tourism funds
Indeed, none of the plans for the Roseland Road property have been formalized—other than the Board of Supervisors choosing to create museum space rather than an event venue.
During a September open house at the property, residents offered opinions about the best use, and the majority preferred the least disruption.
They also wanted the home maintained, which is why the supervisors agreed to spend about $5,000 on landscaping services, including pruning, trimming and removing a few small trees.
“Being a museum, it would look nice to keep [the grounds] consistent and to keep a promise that many of us made to residents of that road that we would not let it go to disuse,” Cathy Binder, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said last month.
King George also is paying an architect $5,000 to determine what’s needed—and at what cost—to convert the home to a building used by the public. Bathrooms, parking areas and walkways must be adapted to accommodate the disabled, and the framework of some rooms need to be adjusted, Clarke said.
And if visitors, such as school groups on field trips, want to do nature studies or other experiments at the river’s edge, the county would need to improve access to the water, he added.
Currently, an uneven grass path leads downhill to an unrailed wooden walkway. At the foot of its steps are large rocks, put there to contain erosion, and other obstacles between the walkway and water.
Money for landscaping and architectural fees have come from tourism funds, the same way events to celebrate King George’s 300th anniversary were funded, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
“It’s not traditional taxpayer money, like real estate or property tax,” he said last month.
Instead, visitors to area hotels, which are primarily in Dahlgren and used by sailors training or people attending conferences at the Navy base, pay the occupancy tax, which is put into the fund and must be spent on events or purposes that generate tourism.
Clarke hopes the county will be able to tap into the tourism funds for the conversion of the Roseland Road home.
“That way, it’s not on the backs of the taxpayers,” he said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.