King George looks into banning retail sales of marijuana by 2024

“Nowadays, you’re getting enough to get high where before you turned to something else because you couldn’t smoke enough marijuana,” he said.

He also cited the medical benefits of marijuana, as well as the relief from anxiety and depression provided by products such as CBD oil. Also an active ingredient in marijuana, CBD or cannabidiol doesn’t provide the euphoria of THC, the other chemical.

Dana Brown, another recovering addict who helps others through a faith-based operation, said marijuana was a gateway drug for her, but she couldn’t say if the same is true with others.

“Some use it for their entire lives or some only for their college career and then they’re done,” she said.

Like the chair of the King George supervisors, Brown was concerned about the impact on young people.

“We just want to be really aware of what decisions our children are going to be making at such a young age and what they’ll be thinking is OK,” Brown said. “Of course, we don’t want anybody to smoke cigarettes—it’s not healthy—and I would assume the same thing for marijuana.”