King George native shares free farmhouse designs

“The pandemic did give me a new a perspective,” he said. “One is I want to help as many people as I can. It’s nice to design very elegant buildings for insanely rich people, but in the end, it’s more meaningful if I can help normal people.”

Osborne said he felt disconnected from his roots while designing houses that cost $30 million to $40 million. He recently shared some of those experiences at his high school alma mater, where he was a guest speaker in a drafting class taught by Cathy Cropp—the same teacher who instructed him.

“Resorts are a lot of fun because you’re basically designing paradise and that makes you feel really nice until you realize you can’t afford to go there,” he said.

Drawing plans for luxurious resorts was an “imaginative exercise” while designing the farmhouse was something he could do for himself—and hopefully, provide a benefit to others. His goal is for those interested in architecture, along with builders or potential homeowners, to learn from the plans, which show each slice of a floor plan two ways.

On one side is a rendering; on the other, the technical drawings.