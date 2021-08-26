King George using waterfront home as temporary rental

Two schools of thought emerged: an event venue or a museum. Officials tossed out the plan to turn the waterfront home into a place for weddings and celebrations when neighbors feared the impact that would have on their quiet setting. Then, officials seemed to agree that the building could host exhibits from three different groups that focus on the county experience.

Officials from the King George Historical Society, Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation said last year they would be thrilled if each had one of the downstairs rooms to display their artifacts.

Last fall, the county spent $5,000 in tourism funds—money generated by the occupancy tax charged at Dahlgren hotels—to do some landscaping around the home and another $5,000 for an architect to determine what it would cost to convert the house into a public facility.

Architects projected an investment of half a million dollars, Clarke said. The cost includes $300,000 in renovations to convert the structure to commercial use; $100,000 in site upgrades to bring parking, sidewalks and bathrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and $100,000 for museum needs such as additional outlets for video monitors and track lighting for exhibits, Clarke said.