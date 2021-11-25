King George will move Confederate memorial

“I don’t want to see a handful of people that are over represented in our politics today, a very vocal minority, stopping a very silent majority,” Blake said.

Cupka checked the 2020 Census figures and noted that 22 percent of King George residents identified themselves as “not white.”

“I am not willing to overlook 22 percent of our citizens for the other 78 percent,” she said. “To me, if one of us, any one of us, is diminished, all of us are diminished and we should want so much more than that for our community.”

While the supervisors voted to move the monument from public property, they did not award the relocation contract or specify where the memorial is going. Part of a new law adopted by the Virginia General Assembly last year states that if a governing body votes to remove or relocate a memorial, it first has to offer the monument to a museum, historical society, government or military battlefield for 30 days.

After that, the Board of Supervisors has the sole authority in determining the final outcome.

As Bueche noted, King George may be facing a budget shortfall because its new cigarette tax is not bringing in as much revenue as expected. The difference between what the county budgeted and may actually receive might be more than half a million dollars, Bueche said. If that’s the case, he said the county would have to carefully consider all expenses, including the $38,000 to move the Confederate memorial.