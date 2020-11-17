Klöckner expanding operations in Gordonsville, creating 28 new jobs

Klöckner Pentaplast Group, a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, will invest $68 million to expand its facilities in Louisa County and in Wythe County, creating 54 new jobs.

The company will expand capacity at its operation at 3585 Klöckner Road in Gordonsville, creating 28 new jobs.

The Louisa County facility manufactures pharmaceutical and medical device packaging films, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Klöckner will also create 26 jobs at its Wythe County facility in Rural Retreat, which produces packaging films for the food and beverage industry. Virginia successfully competed with West Virginia for the expansions.

“Klöckner Pentaplast’s decision to deepen its roots in the Commonwealth underscores the importance of having strong infrastructure and a ready workforce to support the advanced manufacturing industry,” Northam said in a statement. “We are proud to continue a decades-long partnership with an innovative global manufacturer like kp, and we thank the company for its major investment, which will have a positive impact in Louisa and Wythe Counties and bolster Virginia’s ongoing recovery efforts.”

