Klöckner expanding operations in Gordonsville, creating 28 new jobs

Klöckner Pentaplast Group, a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, will invest $68 million to expand its facilities in Louisa County and in Wythe County, creating 54 new jobs.
The company will expand capacity at its operation at 3585 Klöckner Road in Gordonsville, creating 28 new jobs.
The Louisa County facility manufactures pharmaceutical and medical device packaging films, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Klöckner will also create 26 jobs at its Wythe County facility in Rural Retreat, which produces packaging films for the food and beverage industry. Virginia successfully competed with West Virginia for the expansions.
“Klöckner Pentaplast’s decision to deepen its roots in the Commonwealth underscores the importance of having strong infrastructure and a ready workforce to support the advanced manufacturing industry,” Northam said in a statement. “We are proud to continue a decades-long partnership with an innovative global manufacturer like kp, and we thank the company for its major investment, which will have a positive impact in Louisa and Wythe Counties and bolster Virginia’s ongoing recovery efforts.”
Support Local Journalism
Klöckner Pentaplast Group manufactures rigid and flexible packaging and specialty film solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage, and card markets, among others. Founded in 1965 in Germany, the company has operations in 18 countries and employs more than 5,900 people worldwide in 60 locations. The company established its first North American production facility in 1979 in Gordonsville.
“For kp, the investment strengthens our local footprint in Virginia, which has served as the company’s proud home and a mainstay in the community for several decades,” said Tracey Peacock, kp’s President of the Pharma, Health and Specialties Division. “Virginia is the ideal location to expand our facilities due to its proximity to customers.”
The expansion will provide new capacity for both heat-shrink sleeve films and post-consumer recycled PET line to serve its sustainable consumer and food packaging customer base, she said.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the localities to secure the project for Virginia, awarding a $1.2 million performance-based grant.
“For over four decades, Klöckner has anchored the manufacturing sector in Louisa County, creating hundreds of quality job opportunities for our citizens and supporting our community,” said Bob Babyok, Chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors. “We are grateful that Klöckner has chosen to continue to invest in our community and in our citizens, and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors is proud to support the company’s expansion efforts.”
In January of 2019, the company invested $25 million to expand its Gordonsville location, creating 34 new jobs.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.