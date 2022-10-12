Lake Anna Realtors win Aqua Award

Lake Homes Realty agent Mike Stevens recently received the Aqua Award for exceptional achievements in real estate at the Alabama company’s National Agent Summit.

Tiffany Hazelwood, another Realtor at Lake Anna, also won an Aqua Award, but was unable to attend the recent awards ceremony.

Stevens has spent the past 30 years on and around lakes, making him knowledgeable about the lifestyle that his clients are interested in on Lake Anna and Lake Louisa, his company profile states.

The Aqua Award he received from Lake Homes Realty is given to agents with a transaction volume between $3.5 million and $10 million—with 20 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $2.5 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, Lake Homes Realty said in a statement.

“Mike continues to impress with his hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present him with this major award,” Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips said. “The Aqua Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors. Agents like Mike are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”

Since joining the real estate business in 2019, Stevens has developed expertise in financial services, consulting and homebuilding that helps him understand the nuances of buying lake property, his company profile states.

Based in Alabama, Lake Homes Realty (LakeHomes.com) is a multi-state real estate company. Licensed in 35 states, the firm is growing rapidly into additional states, Lake Homes said.