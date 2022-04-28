Laurel Park first phase, 173 homes, under site plan review

Phase one site plans are now under review for the 306-unit Laurel Park housing development on 60 acres adjoining Highpoint, to be located at the end of Laurel Street off of Orange Road in the town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Town Planning Commission got an update on the project during a work session March 29.

Formerly proposed to be built in three phases, Laurel Park is now slated to develop in two phases, starting with 84 single family homes and 89 townhomes for a total of 173 new residences. Culpeper Town Council rezoned the property, bordered to the south by U.S Route 29, for the higher density earlier this year.

Laurel Street extended will provide access to the neighborhood via a traffic circle leading to Lily Lane and Laurel Park Drive on the northern side, parallel to Apricot Drive on the south and seven cross-streets, according to town planning and zoning. The development will have 19.2 acres of open space, a park on the western boundary, two pocket parks on the eastern side and a central green in the middle.

Laurel Park will have two community basketball courts and capacity for nearly 1,400 parking spaces—a mix of garages, driveways, on-street parking and off-street parking lots. Laurel Street extended will be widened with sidewalks, curb and gutter installed prior to the first certificate of occupancy being issued, town staff told the planning commission.

Improvements to the Orange Road intersection, including dedicated turn lanes, will be completed near the end of phase one. A total of 746 parking spaces will be provided in the initial phase along with one of the basketball courts and the pocket parks.

The town’s multi-agency technical review committee continues to review the phase-one site plan also still under review by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Asked by the planning commission what the homes in Laurel Park would look like, Town Planner Ben Holt said renderings are included as part of the project narrative, adding the developer is not bound to those.

“I would anticipate it would look like many of the new home construction we are seeing currently seeing,” Holt said.

Planning commission member Jeffrey Mitchell spoke up for pedestrian safety in the up-and-coming development. The posted speed limit will be 25 miles per hour, which means motorists will drive 37 mph, he said. Mitchell suggested setting it at 20 mph.

Holt said the roads would be public streets with a standard 25 mph posting.

Planning Commission member Meaghan Taylor, a town councilwoman, had questions about the deceleration lanes off Orange Road and if they would long enough to safely accommodate cars waiting to turn onto Laurel Street.

Roddy Reyes with Bowman Consulting, representing the applicant, said the turn lanes would meet VDOT minimum standards of a 100-foot right turn lane with 100-foot taper and 100-foot left turn lane with 150-foot taper and a 200-foot transition from Elizabeth Street, across Orange Road.

Across town, a separate site plan to launch the Greens on Lake Pelham housing development has been resubmitted after the project went dormant following its original submittal in 2006 during the housing crisis.

The latest plans show 58 single-family dwelling lots on 23 acres, two open space lots totaling 0.654 acres and three stormwater management areas. A 10-foot-wide golf cart path is proposed, running from the Culpeper Country Club property to Golf Drive, according to town staff.

The project is located at the northern terminus of Sunset Lane, Country Club Estates to northeast and bordered by the country club golf course. Access to the houses would be via Sunset Lane and Golf Drive.

Mitchell wondered how residents of the development would walk to the businesses on nearby Madison Road. He encouraged additional golf cart paths and other pedestrian features.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.