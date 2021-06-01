Learning about moonshine becomes a hands-on affair

In an era of explosive growth in Virginia of wineries, craft breweries and distilleries, it may be a bit of a shock to consider that for 17 years all kinds of alcohol was outlawed, starting in 1916, with laws growing in strength until federal Prohibition was enacted in 1919.
This topic is what brought together an unusual partnership in Culpeper County last Friday, as the local public library joined forces with Belmont Farm Distillery for a unique educational opportunity.
With the arrival in Culpeper about two weeks ago of a traveling exhibit courtesy of the Library of Virginia—“Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled”—a companion event was cooked up at the brewery, where library patrons could visit for a tour of the business and additional historic information about the topic’s more local history.
Friday at 1 p.m. about 40 people gathered at Belmont, located just off Zachary Taylor Highway at 13490 Cedar Run Road. Library leaders welcomed the crowd with an overview of the exhibit, and introduced Chuck and Jeannette Miller, who’ve operated the local business since opening in 1989.
“The first recorded pour of whiskey was in Virginia,” Chuck Miller said to the group. “It all started back in Jamestown, around 1612. The Europeans came over with pots and boilers and things, and the Indians had corn. They met up on the James River with Pocahontas and put it all together.”
He explained that moonshine has been made in Virginia’s mountains for centuries, including by a preacher in Orange County, Elijah Craig, who ran a distillery in Fredericksburg.
“It burned down and the barrels were charred,” Miller said. “He rebuilt and put whiskey back in the barrels, even though they had burned, and it came out with a better taste.”
Craig, unfortunately, was discovered by church-going folks in Orange who ran him out of town because of his whiskey operation, tarring and feathering him to send a clear message.
“He went over to the mountains in Bourbon County. He is the man responsible for inventing bourbon, and he’s from Virginia,” Miller said. Bourbon County no longer exists, but it was located where Hopewell is today.
During Prohibition, Miller said his grandfather was a moonshiner who ran a still in Washington, D.C. “He would ship his product up to a place on Maine Avenue and he was selling it to the congressmen,” he said.
One time, Miller said, his grandfather had to make a run to the city, so he was driving with a car loaded up with whiskey.
“He got up to the 14th Street Bridge and there was a roadblock,” Miller said. “He didn’t care, he gunned the motor and went right through—got his back window shot out. But he made his delivery to the congressmen and got back to the farm and they never caught him.”
For many years after Prohibition the laws favored only those who could afford to pay high taxes and salaries for certain positions required by the new laws, making it impossible for smaller operations to compete. But in 1980, “the government decided they wanted to be a little more friendly,” Miller said, and changed those laws.
“We got wind of it and applied formally to open our distillery in 1987, then in 1989 they gave us our permit—the first permit in the United States for a craft whiskey producer,” Miller said. Now, there are 70 craft whiskey producers in Virginia and roughly 2,000 across the nation, he said. “That was a big event.”
In order to sell their product, one more step had to happen. “We got together with our local delegate, wrote up a bill and took it to the General Assembly,” the brewer said. “There’s all these delegates and senators sitting around, all formal. The guy read it, that we wanted to be able to sell it at our farm, and he asked, ‘Any objections?’ And some guy calls out, ‘Did they bring any samples?’”
After the laughter died down, Miller said, “Then the guy in charge gaveled and said ‘Pass!’ and that was it.”
Miller took all the visitors on a tour, showing them the vintage equipment from the 1930s that is still used today to make their product. Guests over 21 had the chance to actually sample some of it, and enjoy chatting with the Millers and their employees and the library representatives before the event ended.
Though the intent of the Prohibition movement was to improve society and eliminate the destructive influence of alcohol, it unleashed a slew of unintended consequences, with destructive results of their own. National repeal of the law wouldn’t happen until 1933.
“Prohibition’s most profound failure was at the personal and local level—well-documented in the Prohibition records—pitting neighbor against neighbor, making criminals of otherwise law-abiding citizens, and provoking senseless violence,” said Gregg Kimball, director of public services and outreach at the Library of Virginia, when the exhibit first opened there several years ago.
Produced in coordination with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the National Beverage Control Association, the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and the Virginia Distillers Assocation, the exhibit was distilled down to four easily movable display panels and an interactive computer program and has been making the rounds to libraries across the commonwealth. It will be in the Culpeper County Public Library until June 26.
