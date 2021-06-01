Learning about moonshine becomes a hands-on affair

For many years after Prohibition the laws favored only those who could afford to pay high taxes and salaries for certain positions required by the new laws, making it impossible for smaller operations to compete. But in 1980, “the government decided they wanted to be a little more friendly,” Miller said, and changed those laws.

“We got wind of it and applied formally to open our distillery in 1987, then in 1989 they gave us our permit—the first permit in the United States for a craft whiskey producer,” Miller said. Now, there are 70 craft whiskey producers in Virginia and roughly 2,000 across the nation, he said. “That was a big event.”

In order to sell their product, one more step had to happen. “We got together with our local delegate, wrote up a bill and took it to the General Assembly,” the brewer said. “There’s all these delegates and senators sitting around, all formal. The guy read it, that we wanted to be able to sell it at our farm, and he asked, ‘Any objections?’ And some guy calls out, ‘Did they bring any samples?’”

After the laughter died down, Miller said, “Then the guy in charge gaveled and said ‘Pass!’ and that was it.”