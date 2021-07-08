LETTER: Bill Pearson was a giant of a man

I have known Bill Pearson (News obituary, June 27 Star-Exponent) since 1973 and I can attest to his abilities. My two daughters Carol (deceased) and Cathy attended Culpeper County High School during Bill’s tenure and they had nothing but praise for him.

In stature Bill was of average physical size but his abilities, in my opinion, made him a giant of a man. He was extremely knowledgeable and had extraordinary people skills. He was a gracious and humble man who was a good listener and would treat everyone—regardless of color, religious beliefs or one’s economic status—with kindness and respect. He was a good judge of character and supporter of his teachers, staff, students, parents and community.

I, on a number of occasions, stopped by Culpeper High to pick up Bill for a meeting and each time I witnessed several students, sent to the office for some school infraction, interact with Bill in a respectful manner. He reacted to them in the same manner.