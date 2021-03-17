LETTER: Paul Moog endorses Marshall Keene for clerk

I’m writing to endorse Marshall Keene for Clerk of Court in the upcoming election. As founder of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL.org) we led the effort to reform Virginia’s concealed handgun permitting system in 1994. Previously it was near impossible to get a CHP in much of Virginia and when they were issued they usually went to white businessmen while women and minorities received the runaround.

The Clerk of Court is a key individual in the CHP permitting process. Culpeper is currently charging the maximum fee of $50 to obtain a concealed handgun permit. In contrast the Orange County Circuit Court and other jurisdictions only charge $15. Marshall Keene has pledged to reduce the fee when he takes office. The incumbent Clerk has maintained the current maximum fee under his interim leadership. The incumbent Clerk also appears to be getting the support of the local Democratic Party which has a record of restricting gun rights.

Every citizen deserves to be able to exercise their right to self defense. Excessive CHP fees are just one way that the Democrats try to deny us our gun rights. Please vote for your Second Amendment rights on March 30. Vote for Marshall Keene!

Paul Moog

Rhoadesville, Orange County

Moog is founder of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights advocacy group.