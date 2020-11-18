Live online & on TV: 106th Annual Culpeper Chamber Awards Show set Thursday night

The 106th Annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Meeting & Awards Show will be held this year in typical 2020 distanced fashion: online and on TV for everyone to safely enjoy.

The big night is 6 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 19 and will be a one-hour program on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and on Culpeper Media Network. This year’s pandemic-necessitated format replaces the usual multi-hour social get-together and sit down dinner of hundreds of business and community leaders in the large room at Daniel Technology Center.

Wellspring Health Services is the 2020 signature sponsor of the Annual Meeting and Award Show, according to Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say. Chamber team member Amy Frazier planned the unique program.

"We identified early on we would be unable to host the banquet in its traditional format, we decided to make it accessible to the entire community to share the successes of Culpeper and the Chamber during this challenging year," Frazier said. "Normally, we would sell out at 350 attendees - by partnering with Culpeper Media Network we are able to extend our reach tremendously."