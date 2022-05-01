Local business moves to a larger building downtown, changes name to Collage Spa

Brian Lam has come a long way since opening Skin+Touch Therapy on Fall Hill Avenue in 2010 offering massage, skin care and yoga instruction.

Since then, he’s hired staff and expanded several times, most recently moving into the 4,851-square-foot, Gothic Revival house he purchased at 804 Charles St. The spa had occupied a building almost half that size at 714 Caroline St. since 2014.

“Basically, we just kind of outgrew that space,” said Lam. “And, luckily, throughout the whole pandemic, there was a demand for our services, I think people really needed that self-care. People couldn't travel, you know, so this was their escape. This was their way of managing stress.”

The new location and the spa he opened in downtown Culpeper in 2019 have been rebranded as Collage Spa. The name reflects his therapists’ diverse skills and the wide range of day spa services they provide, he said. These include massage, skin care, manicures, pedicures, lash extensions and infrared sauna.

“Collage comes from mixing different elements to create something beautiful,” said Lam, who’d worked for a fashion designer before switching careers. “And that's what I felt like we all really wanted was just something beautiful that doesn't have to be expensive, but it was just something we all crave.”

He sat in a rocking chair on the wide front porch of the new Fredericksburg location recently to talk about the changes he’s been making. Inside is a lounge he’s decorated with colorful works by local artists, spacious treatment rooms and a display of the skin care lines, gift items and gift cards that the spa sells.

He said he envisions clients sitting on the porch to relax after a massage or holding bridal parties and other events in the lounge, something he didn’t have space for in his Caroline Street building.

“We get a lot of requests for bridal parties, which we're going to move into more and as we will start to do more events,” Lam said. “Now that we have the lounge, they can have drinks out. They can have food.”

The new location comes with an interesting past. Originally known as Shadow Lawn, it was built for Elizabeth Fitzgerald at the corner of George and Prince Edward streets across from Hurkamp Park in 1866. Dr. William J. Chewning turned it into the National Battlefield Museum and displayed his private collection of Civil War artifacts there from 1929 until his death in 1937.

The property was eventually sold to what was then Fredericksburg Savings & Loan. Controversy arose when that financial institution announced it was planning to raze the house so it could expand its George Street branch. Local historic preservationists got involved and the 160-ton structure was given to a local developer who jacked it up and moved to its current spot in 1984.

“The one thing I love about historic buildings is that they have a story, right, and all these charms like the floor creaks,” Lam said. “We have six fireplaces in this building so if you’re getting a couple’s massage, it's automatic that you know you're not in a strip mall building that's modern. You know it has it has those old, historic charms and I just really value and love that, and I think our clients do too.”

Most of those clients are local professional men and women, although the spa does get some people from out-of-town like the two friends who meet there regularly because it’s equidistant from their homes in Richmond and Washington, he said.

“I think that we were successful because we're bringing things that people see in D.C. or Richmond here,” said Lam. “So I think that was why people really liked us and what we did. I love the way you can live and experience things locally.”

Like many business owners, Lam said he wondered if his spas would survive when the pandemic hit. He said he ordered his staff to go home and file for unemployment before Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30, 2020 because he could foresee it was going to happen.

“I just wanted them to be safe at home and not worry,” he said. “It was hard, because we didn't know what was coming or how long it would be. We pivoted by starting an online store, which we still have.”

Luckily, Skin+ Touch was manufacturing its own line of candles in Culpeper. Sales online and through social media paid the rent until it was safe to reopen.

Most of Lam’s employees returned, but he limited the number of people who could be in the buildings and lengthened the time between appointments so treatment rooms could be cleaned and aired. He also bought COVID-19 test kits in bulk for his staff and everyone wore masks until the recent drop in cases.

“Hopefully we are now in the window where we get a little break from it, so it feels good,” Lam said. “But I feel like because we've gone through all of that we are prepared for what's next, and hopefully it's not as bad.”

Now that Collage Spa is up and running, Lam said his next goal is to open a retail space called Collage Market on one side of the first floor of his building on Caroline Street. Duly Noted, a Georgetown paper good store, will open on the other side, and a Realtor will have an office upstairs.

“We’re just kind of making it a mixed-use building,” Lam said, “but I think it'll be really nice.”

After that, he said he’s eyeing the possibility of opening a third spa, possibly in Richmond.