Local flavors: Culpeper Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

The culinary flavors of Culpeper peak during the autumn version of Culpeper Restaurant Week, running now through Sunday.

A dozen downtown eateries are participating in the annual event that encourages diners to break out of their typical work-week patterns and share a meal with family and friends. See http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/restaurant-week.html .

Each restaurant is offering a three-course meal of appetizer, entrée and dessert for $35. Take-out, sit-down and outdoor dining are all available during the food fest for which reservations are recommended. It’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or try something new, Restaurant Week sponsor Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street program, said of the event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Off of Main Street on West Cameron Street, Love’s Kitchen is offering dine-in only for the Restaurant Week special with a choice of main courses: Steak & Cheese, blackened chicken pasta or shrimp & grits, choice of appetizer (mozzarella sticks or spice shrimp) and creamy pineapple pie or caramel cake for dessert.

That’s just a taste of what downtown Culpeper has to offer and it lives up to its reputation as a foodie destination.