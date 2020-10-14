Local flavors: Culpeper Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

The culinary flavors of Culpeper peak during the autumn version of Culpeper Restaurant Week, running now through Sunday.
A dozen downtown eateries are participating in the annual event that encourages diners to break out of their typical work-week patterns and share a meal with family and friends. See http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/restaurant-week.html .
Each restaurant is offering a three-course meal of appetizer, entrée and dessert for $35. Take-out, sit-down and outdoor dining are all available during the food fest for which reservations are recommended. It’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or try something new, Restaurant Week sponsor Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street program, said of the event.
Support Local Journalism
Off of Main Street on West Cameron Street, Love’s Kitchen is offering dine-in only for the Restaurant Week special with a choice of main courses: Steak & Cheese, blackened chicken pasta or shrimp & grits, choice of appetizer (mozzarella sticks or spice shrimp) and creamy pineapple pie or caramel cake for dessert.
That’s just a taste of what downtown Culpeper has to offer and it lives up to its reputation as a foodie destination.
Other restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are: Jackleg Sandwich Company, Natraj Indian Cuisine, Pinto Thai, Sweet Roux, The Copper Fish, Flavor on Main, Grass Rootes, It’s About Thyme, Piedmont Steakhouse, Thyme Market and Uncle Elder’s BBQ.
Featured items include wasabi dumpling, pumpkin braised short ribs, mussels & cream, fried plantains, spicy cantaloupe gazpacho, filet mignon, fried dill pickles, blackened Norwegian organic salmon and key lime pie.
Call ahead to check for days and hours of operation and to make reservations.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.