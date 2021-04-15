Local real estate professionals honored at regional banquet

After taking a year off amid the pandemic, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Orange Uncorked Wine Festival is back for its 30th anniversary and an assortment of wineries, cideries, vendors, bands and presenters are lined up and ready to go. The festival will be held at The Market at Grelen venue the weekend of May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. A total of 11 wineries and two cideries will be participating.