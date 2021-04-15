 Skip to main content
Local real estate professionals honored at regional banquet
Local real estate professionals honored at regional banquet

Of the Year Winners

The Greater Piedmont real estate association held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, April 14. Among 61 award recipients, those listed above earned top honors.

 CONTRIBUTED

At a virtual awards banquet held Wednesday, April 14, 61 regional real estate professionals were recognized by the Greater Piedmont REALTORS® association for excellence in their field, the organization announced Wednesday.

For outstanding contributions to their clients, the community and to the regional real estate association, “Of the Year Awards” were presented, including:

Dawn Arruda with RE/MAX Regency for REALTOR® of the Year; Patti Brown with Century 21 New Millennium for Salesperson Of the Year; Will Farley with Long & Foster for Sales Team of the Year; Chuck Cornwell with RE/MAX Regency for Broker of the Year; Fawn Deitsch with RE/MAX Regency for Rookie of the Year; and Christine Cornwell with EnTitle First for Affiliate Of the Year.

“Our 2020 award winners have shown their commitment to professionalism, dedication to their clients and contribution to our community,” Greater Piedmont President Becky Miller said in a statement. “The pandemic served to highlight their innovation and perseverance. They should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a trade association representing 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.

