Local real estate sales and prices are up compared to a year ago

Real estate sales increased by 19 percent in May year over year across the four-county region, according to a release this week by the Greater Piedmont Association of Realtors.

Also prices are up by about 15 percent, the release stated.

"The median sales price is now higher than the median list price, meaning most properties are selling for more than the asking price," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Becky Miller. “Until more inventory hits the market, we will continue to see a very competitive market.

"If you are thinking about selling, contact your local REALTOR® to help navigate through this complicated process,” Miller added.

Greater Piedmont Association of Realtors is a trade association representing real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.