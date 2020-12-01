Bill Smith named president of Culpeper Star-Exponent

Lee Enterprises has promoted Bill Smith to president and director of local sales and marketing for the Culpeper Star–Exponent and The Free Lance–Star.

Smith succeeds Dale Lachniet, who was named Lee’s vice president of finance and corporate controller last week.

“Bill is an accomplished leader who is skilled in delivering effective solutions for our customers,” said Paul Farrell, Lee Enterprises group publisher for Lee’s Virginia markets. “Bill has consistently delivered impressive results while leading our sales teams in these markets.”

Smith joined The Free–Lance Star in 1996 as director of sales. Prior to that, he served in various sales capacities with both The Washington Post and Landmark Communications.

“I am thrilled to serve in this new role and honored to be a part of Lee’s unwavering commitment to local media,” Smith said. “The greater Fredericksburg and Culpeper regions are thriving and rapidly growing communities with tremendous promise and potential. I look forward to continuing Lee’s record of success throughout these regions.”