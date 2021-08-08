Ghost kitchen opens on Fredericksburg-area college's campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can move anywhere and you have the freedom to try different cuisines and concepts,” Stine said. “It’s like a food truck, but you’re not limited in what you sell. You can change up the concept when things get tired.”

Restaurants also lease their kitchen spaces to ghost kitchen brands, creating an additional revenue stream. This trend grew in 2020, as the pandemic forced restaurants to get creative in order to survive.

That’s what inspired Schneider to start looking into the ghost kitchen idea last summer.

“We were looking for way to generate additional revenue during the pandemic,” he said.

At first, UMW’s ghost kitchen was going to have a Mediterranean theme, but it evolved into fried chicken—which according to the website Eat This, Not That! was the most popular fast-food menu item of 2020.

“We were looking at what would be effective for students, and you can’t go wrong with chicken tenders,” Stine said.

Not only are Stine’s tenders popular, they’re also gluten-free, so they can be enjoyed by everyone.