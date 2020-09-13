Longtime friends with ties to the water create tour boat business on the Rappahannock

Richard Moncure and Nate Parker, who each have their own connections to the Rappahannock River, now share one, thanks to a business called Rappahannock Roundstern.
It’s a boat-for-hire tour operation that uses two classic wooden Chesapeake Bay boats, known colloquially as deadrises, to take customers on Rappahannock cruises.
Activities include fishing, sightseeing, eagle-viewing and leaf-peeping, and tours can include the John Smith Water Trail or lessons in local history. And it’s all delivered in a way that helps people understand how the health of the river depends on the people who live in the watershed.
It costs about $100 an hour, and trips typically run several hours. They can take as many as six people per boat, and leave from either June Parker Marina in Tappahannock or from Moncure’s house at Simonson in Richmond County.
Until this summer, Moncure was a river steward for Friends of the Rappahannock, and now is working as a middle school science teacher for the Aylett Country Day School in Essex County. He has also worked as a commercial fisherman on both the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers.
Parker runs his family’s marina in Tappahannock, and is involved in other businesses the family operates there.
In 2018, the partners acquired two 37 1/2-foot Bay deadrises, saying they have always loved the classic lines of the craft. Bay watermen have long favored the vessels because of their shallow draft and hulls that transition from sharply angled at the bow to low and flat at the stern because that design works well in the choppy seas and shallow waters of the Chesapeake region.
The partners intentionally sought out deadrises with rounded sterns—hence the business name—because they are also favored by watermen who like the space and adaptability those extended sterns offer for different kinds of fishing.
“One of the things that we love about this river is its history—people who have worked and lived on the Rappahannock,” said Moncure, who spent his younger days in his family’s Happy Clam restaurant on the Potomac River shoreline in Colonial Beach. “As we’ve started this business, we wanted people to know that when they go out with us, they’re going to be on a piece of history. It’s different stepping into one of these classic wooden boats made by men who worked the water than climbing onto a fiberglass boat made in a factory somewhere.”
The Roundstern partners have been friends longer than they can remember. Both lived in Tappahannock and attended Hampden–Sydney College in Farmville. They separated for a while when Moncure went off to Africa teaching aquaculture in the Peace Corps and Parker ended up running a recreational boat in the Virgin Islands.
They saw each other a lot more often when Moncure’s FOR office was located at the marina. For years, the pair dreamed of operating a boat charter business together.
Thought turned to action in 2018, when they just missed the chance to buy a deadrise called Ashley’s Hope in Lancaster County. Undeterred, they heard about a similar craft for sale on the Eastern Shore and on a frigid morning in February 2018, hopped aboard Parker’s small center-console boat in Reedville with cash in hand and set off to find it.
They made the trip back across the Chesapeake Bay towing the center-console behind a deadrise named Survivor, steering with a makeshift rope system so they could stay inside the small pilot house for warmth.
“It was built in Deltaville in 1960 by one Edmond Harrow on Jackson Creek,” said Moncure, “at a time when they were really churning them out in that region. Harrow would build one of these every year and a half.”
The partners quickly got to work on fixing up and adapting the Survivor, learning not too long after that the waterman who purchased Abby’s Hope was now willing to sell it.
“We had our hearts broken when we just missed it that first time, so we rushed there and bought it,” said Parker.
It’s been renamed the Chatty Lou after Moncure’s daughter Chatham. It was built in the 1950s and the partners are still working to learn more about who built it.
Either boat can do all the different types of trips they have been doing for two years. The Chatty Lou is probably set up best for fishing, while Survivor, with its wide washboards once used for oyster tonging, has the space needed to accommodate sightseers.
Most of the trips happen on weekends—as both partners have full-time day jobs—though they note that they are also tied into a network of watermen who do Watermen Heritage tours and can draft them for captaining either of the two boats when necessary.
“The biggest news recently is that we will be utilizing the boats with Aylett Country Day School students.” Moncure said. “The classes will doing everything from building a boat [with the Deltaville Maritime Museum] to restoring oyster reefs with VCU Rice River Center’s Oyster Recycling Program. The Roundsterns will serve as on-water classrooms for Aylett students learning about the health of our Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
Like most businesses, Rappahannock Roundstern trips came to a halt when COVID-19 hit, but was able to get going again under the state reopening plan in June.
“Our boats are large enough for parties of six to socially distance and enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “We do not ‘mix’ parties and both of our vessels have sanitation equipment on board.”
He added that the boats served this summer as an alternative for some customers to traditional summer camps, and that the business has “started receiving calls from families interested in pairing remote learning curriculum with Rappahannock Roundstern boat tours this fall.”
For more information visit the Rappahannock Roundstern page on Facebook.
