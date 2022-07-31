Love a small business during Be A Culpeper Local Week

The Culpeper County Department of Economic Development will host its first-ever Be A Culpeper Local Week from Monday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 7.

The week will spotlight Culpeper businesses, with a number of sites offering promotions and specials.

A list of participating businesses and specials can be found on the event’s Be A Culpeper Local website and Facebook page.

Be A Culpeper Local Week gives residents a chance to show their regard for small businesses that contribute to the locale’s charm with amazing food, fun activities and great shopping, said Winona Pritts, the county’s business development coordinator and event’s organizer.

“Our Culpeper businesses not only provide jobs and significantly impact our economy, but add to our sense of community,” Pritts said. “Don’t miss out on supporting your favorite businesses.”

The event coincides with Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend on Aug. 5-7, as well as the final week before Culpeper students return to school. The weekend, a favorite with shoppers, returns part of the state’s sales tax to Virginians.

Pritt also noted that for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $48 stays and circulates in the community.

Throughout Be A Culpeper Local week, the county Economic Development Department will highlight the importance of its #ChooseCulpeper and #BeACulpeperLocal campaigns, and the impacts of shopping locally.

Be A Culpeper Local swag will be available at participating stores to thank customers and bring attention to the importance of shopping local.

Limited time shop-local punch cards will be available, too.

Pick up one at any participating business when you make purchases, obtain services or take in an event during the week. You will receive a unique “Choose Culpeper” T-shirt.