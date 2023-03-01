Culpeper-based Taft Construction has submitted a low bid of $3.58 million to build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks on the left side of the Depot.

The lowest of four bids received by the town on Jan. 25 is more than double the projection of $1.5 million from a couple of years ago.

A pair of brick elevator towers, one each side of the 10-feet-wide bridge, will connect the steel expanse. The structure is intended to provide safe pedestrian access to and from a 200-spot parking lot the town is building on 5.5 acres it owns on the other side of the tracks, behind the Depot.

The west tower will be around 45 feet tall and the east tower, nearly 50 feet tall, according to the site plan. Both towers will have interior elevators as well as stairs and platforms. In addition, the project plans for a 318-square-foot restroom facility near the west tower, on the Depot side.

According to report Wednesday before the Town Council Finance Committee, the substantial rise in cost is due to unprecedented inflation in the construction market, increased demand for construction services and chronic supply chain disruptions.

The project goes to Town Council on March 14 for a vote and a public hearing.

Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, longtime chairman of the finance committee, is not in favor of it.

“My opinion about the construction contract is it is entirely too much,” he said.

Yowell said he understands why it is so much higher than original projections, but that the committee is in charge of protecting taxpayers’ money.

“I think we can spend $3.5 million better than building a bridge,” he said. “I just think this is a waste of money.”

The town of Culpeper acquired the long-vacant 5.5 acres across the tracks for $650,000 from former councilman Bobby Ryan in 2020. The circa 1850s Waverly Hotel used to sit on the site that became a homeless camp in recent years.

Now, the town intends to use the parcel for a parking lot and a pocket park with an amphitheater, adjoining Culpeper National Cemetery. Norfolk Southern Railway granted a permit for the project late last year, according to Public Services Director Jim Hoy.

Building the pedestrian bridge is slated to take one and a half years, he said at Wednesday’s committee meeting.

Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. is supporting the project, especially considering all the money the town has already expended to make it happen, including extensive ongoing site work on the parcel.

“We have to have a bridge to get across,” he said.

Reaves originally wanted the town land to be used for a public pool, but that was shot down due to proximity to the cemetery. The pocket park—on less than an acre on the edge of the site—will hopefully provide more recreational activities for people, he said on Wednesday.

“We got to have stuff for people do. Programs to keep their minds occupied.”

Yowell responded that was not the purpose of local government, requesting the project be delayed.

Reaves said construction costs would not come down if the town decided to wait on it.

Vehicles will access the proposed, new town parking lot by driving across the tracks on East Spencer Street, next to the cast iron foundry at Bingham & Taylor. A pathway from the parking lot will provide access by foot to Culpeper National Cemetery and people will be able to use the pedestrian bridge, if built, to get back downtown, safely.

Councilman Pranas Rimeikis predicted the 200 parking spaces would sit empty, except for the ones with electric car charging stations.

A longtime member of the Culpeper Parking Authority, Rimeikis said there is no parking problem in town. The bridge project coming in more than twice over original projections was hard for him to swallow as well, the councilman said.

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor said in the long-term the project would be a benefit as downtown development continues.

Councilwoman Janie Schmidt is also supporting the station pedestrian bridge project, saying more parking is needed for programs at Culpeper National Cemetery as well as downtown special events. Some areas downtown are continuing to be developed, she said.

“We have to be prepared in advance."

Acceptance of the lowest bid for the pedestrian bridge will increase the total cost from $3.36 million to $5.86 million for the East Spencer Street Public Parking project. This will require a transfer of $2.5 million from the town general fund to fully fund the initiative.

Carlson Brothers Inc. submitted the highest bid for the project at $4.93 million. Other bids were $4.92 million from W.M. Schlosser Co. Inc. and $4.08 million from Nichols Contracting Inc.