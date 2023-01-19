Macmillan Publisher breaks ground on Orange County expansion

The U.S. distribution center for Macmillan Publisher, MPS in Orange County, is getting ready to expand its footprint.
Company officials joined local leaders on Wednesday in breaking ground on a 200,000-square-feet addition to the existing 400,000-square-feet distribution facility along U.S. Route 15, located about half-way between the towns of Gordonsville and Orange.
Charlottesville-based construction firm Martin Horn is the general contractor for the project at the facility that first opened in 1997, and was expanded in 2000. The facility handles all distribution for the United States and Canada, as well as some international customers, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.
Joining company officials for the groundbreaking were members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Orange County Economic Development Authority and Orange County Chamber of Commerce.
Macmillan Publishers, based in New York City, is a global trade and higher education publishing company operating in over 70 countries, with imprints in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and India. It is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.