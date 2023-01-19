 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Macmillan Publisher breaks ground on Orange County expansion

  • 0
MPS Groundbreaking.jpg

Macmillan Publisher executives and Orange County officials recently broke ground for an expansion at Macmillan Publisher’s U.S. distribution center.

 ORANGE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

The U.S. distribution center for Macmillan Publisher, MPS in Orange County, is getting ready to expand its footprint.

Company officials joined local leaders on Wednesday in breaking ground on a 200,000-square-feet addition to the existing 400,000-square-feet distribution facility along U.S. Route 15, located about half-way between the towns of Gordonsville and Orange.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Charlottesville-based construction firm Martin Horn is the general contractor for the project at the facility that first opened in 1997, and was expanded in 2000. The facility handles all distribution for the United States and Canada, as well as some international customers, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.

Joining company officials for the groundbreaking were members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Orange County Economic Development Authority and Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

People are also reading…

Macmillan Publishers, based in New York City, is a global trade and higher education publishing company operating in over 70 countries, with imprints in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and India. It is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

BofA CEO Moynihan on Recession, Managing Headcount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert