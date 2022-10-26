Macmillan Publishers investing $26 million to expand Gordonsville operation

Macmillan Publishers will invest more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation along U.S. Route 15 in Gordonsville.

Orange County Economic Development announced the news Wednesday, stating the expansion would create 10 new jobs.

The Orange County Economic Development Authority incentivized MPS to expand its operations by offering a $250,000 real estate and machinery and tools performance tax grant, in exchange for the investment.

“This is wonderful news for Orange County. MPS has been a valued corporate citizen for the past 25 years and we are so excited that they have chosen to invest in the community once again,” said OC Economic Development Director Rose Deal.

An MPS spokesperson stated they could could not be more appreciative of the Economic Development Authority’s generosity and support of its efforts.

“This is an exciting opportunity for MPS to continue expanding our operations here in Orange County,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with this community and its leaders for the past 25 years and this project solidifies many more years of growth and partnership.”

MPS is a division of Macmillan Publishers, based in New York City. The company opened its local operation in 1997.

A global trade and higher education publishing company, MPS operate in over 70 countries, with imprints in the U.S, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and India. Macmillan Publishers is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany according to the economic development release.

MPS last expanded its Orange County site in 2000 to add a Returns Facility in the nearby Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park. The facility handles all distribution for the U.S., Canada, and some international customers.